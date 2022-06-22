Owosso’s Macy Irelan and New Lothrop’s Jersey Hemgesberg have been voted 2022 first-team All-Staters by the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association.
Irelan was named to the Division 2 All-State team as a pitcher, while Hemgesberg was voted to the Division 3 All-State team as a utility player. She primarily split time between third base and pitcher.
Chesaning’s Hailey Rolfe was named a Division 3 honorable mention All-Stater as an outfielder. New Lothrop’s Brynne Birchmeier was named a Division 3 honorable mention All-Stater at second base while Isabel Henige of New Lothrop was named a Division 3 honorable mention All-Stater at catcher.
Irelan compiled a 31-7 pitching record with a 1.43 ERA over 2292/3 innings this season. She struck out 414, walked 50 and hit eight batters. She gave up 47 earned runs and 118 hits. She led Owosso to a Flint Metro League Stars Division co-championship and an overall Flint Metro League title as well as a district championship.
The senior also led the Trojans in several hitting categories including batting average (.558), hits (76), on-base percentage (.596), RBIs (59), home runs (eight), doubles (21) and singles (47).
Hemgesberg batted .562 with 68 hits, four homers, 58 RBIs and a .577 on-base percentage. She compiled a 10-7 pitching record with 104 strikeouts and 59 walks in 91 innings.
Rolfe, a junior center fielder, led The Argus-Press area in batting average with a .687 clip (57 hits in 83 at-bats). She also smacked nine home runs and drove in 26 runs with 10 doubles and three triples. She made just one error in the outfield on 36 chances.
Birchmeier, a sophomore, batted .534 with 55 hits, 39 RBIs and a .550 on-base percentage.
Henige, a senior, batted .541 with 54 hits, 36 RBIs and a .594 on-base percentage. The catcher threw out 11 baserunners in 14 attempts.
