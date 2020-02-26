FOWLERVILLE — Sarah Marvin scored 25 points with 10 rebounds and Byron broke a school record for regular-season wins by downing Fowlerville 45-12 Tuesday.
Byron (18-1) eclipsed last year’s school record of 17 regular-season wins.
Makayla Clement scored five points with eight rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Eagles. Becky Marvin added six rebounds.
Fowlerville fell to 7-12.
Laingsburg 55, Fulton 15
LAINGSBURG — Grace Graham broke Laingsburg’s single-season steals record as the Wolfpack routed Fulton, 55-15, Tuesday.
Graham had 11 points and nine steals Tuesday. It put her season total at 116 steals, one better than the old Laingsburg school record. Kara Mahoney had a team-high 19 points with six assists, and Erica Wade added nine points for Laingsburg (13-6, 10-5 Central Michigan Athletic Conference).
Fulton fell to 1-18, 0-15.
Ovid-Elsie 40, Webberville 15
ELSIE — A balanced scoring attack paced Ovid-Elsie past Webberville 40-15 Tuesday.
Caitlyn Walter scored nine points and Lauren Barton and Braylon Byrnes had eight apiece for the Marauders (14-5). Barton, playing her final home game, added 12 rebounds and four steals.
“We’ve been battling some sickness this week,” Ovid-Elsie coach Ryan Cunningham said. “We were without our point guard tonight and I think it affected our rhythm a bit.”
Morrice 56, Ashley 16
MORRICE — Zena Latunski scored 14 points with seven steals to lead Morrice past Ashley, 56-16, Tuesday.
Abi Beam scored 10 points and Gracie Nowak added nine points with nine steals, seven rebounds and six assists for Morrice (14-4).
Jenna Wirt led Ashley (1-18) with eight points.
Chesaning 52, SASA 45
SAGINAW — Chesaning downed Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy, 52-45, Tuesday according to the Associated Press.
The nonconference win lifted the Indians to 15-4 overall. SASA fell to 15-5.
No details were reported.
MORRICE 56, ASHLEY 16
ASHLEY (1-18): Jenna Wirt 8 points. Totals: 7 2-2 16.
MORRICE (14-4): Gracie Nowak 3 3-7 9, Kaylee McGowan 1 0-0 2, Jenna O’Berry 1 5-6 7, Abi Beam 4 0-2 10, Allison Buck 1 0-0 3, Zena Latunski 7 0-2 14, Olivia Riley 2 0-0 6, Mandy Miller 1 1-2 3, Marlaina Ash 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 9-19 56.
Ashley 4 6 4 2 — 16
Morrice 16 14 20 6 — 56
3-Point Goals: Morrice 5 (Beam 2, Buck 1, Riley 2). Rebounds: Morrice 28. (Nowak 7, Smith 6). Assists: Morrice 14 (Nowak 6, Latunski 4). Steals: Morrice 27 (Nowak 9, Latunski 7).
OVID-ELSIE 40, WEBBERVILLE 15
WEBBERVILLE (3-17): Totals: 7 0-0 15.
OVID-ELSIE (14-5): Kalista Bancroft 1 1-3 3, Alexis Kusnier 0 0-1 0, Tristin Ziola 3 0-0 6, Caitlyn Walter 4 0-0 9, Kaylee Hall 1 0-0 3, Braylon Byrnes 2 3-4 8, Lauren Barton 3 2-4 8, Madison Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Onie Rademacher 1 0-0 2, Allison Reppenhagen 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15 7-14 40.
Webberville 2 2 7 4 — 15
Ovid-Elsie 12 9 12 7 — 40
3-Point Goals: Ovid-Elsie 3 (Walter 1, Hall 1, Byrnes 1). Rebounds: Ovid-Elsie 39. (Barton 12, Walter 5, Reppenhagen 5). Assists: Ovid-Elsie 3 (Hall 2). Steals: Ovid-Elsie 18 (Hall 5, Barton 4). Blocked Shots: Ovid-Elsie 2 (Bancroft 1, Barton 1). Turnovers: Ovid-Elsie 13.
BYRON 45, FOWLERVILLE 12
BYRON (18-1): Skylar Lewis 0 0-0 0, Olivia Krejci 0 0-0 0, Haley Hooley 1 0-0 2, Olivia Passig 1 0-0 2, Allison Hooley 1 0-0 2, Rebekah Cornell 0 0-0 0, MaryAnn Montgomery 1 0-0 3, Sarah Marvin 10 4-4 25, Makayla Clement 2 1-2 5, Raegan Forgie 1 2-2 4, Becky Marvin 0 0-2 0, Makenna Clement 0 2-2 2, Totals: 17 9-12 45.
FOWLERVILLE (7-12): Totals: 4 3–6 12.
Byron 12 9 13 11 — 45
Fowlerville 2 6 2 2 — 12
3-Point Goals: Byron 2 (Montgomery 1, Sarah Marvin 1). Rebounds: Byron (Sarah Marvin 10, Makayla Clement 8, Becky Marvin 6, Montgomery 5). Assists: Byron (Makayla Clement 6, Sarah Marvin 3). Steals: Byron (Makayla Clement 4, Haley Hooley 3, Sarah Marvin 3).
LAINGSBURG 55, FULTON 15
FULTON (1-18, 0-15): No stats available. Totals: 15
LAINGSBURG (13-6, 10-5): Kara Mahoney 5 5-6 19, Grace Graham 5 1-1 11, Lorna Strieff 3 0-0 7, Erica Wade 4 1-2 9 Totals: 21 9-13 55.
Fulton 2 6 3 4 — 15
Laingsburg 23 12 16 4 — 55
3-Point Goals: Laingsburg 6 (Mahoney 4). Rebounds: Laingsburg 24 (Graham 6). Assists: Laingsburg 12 (Mahoney 6). Steals: Laingsburg 20 (Graham 9).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.