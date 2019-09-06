OTISVILLE — Matthew Williams buried four goals, three in the first half, as Byron defeated Otisville LakeVille 5-3 Thursday.
Williams got the scoring started just three minutes into the game, on one of two first half assists by James Miller. The Eagles took a 4-2 lead into the halftime break, with two additional goals from Williams and another tally by Justin Frye.
LakeVille’s Caleb Griswold cut Byron’s lead to 4-3 with 21 minutes remaining in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as Williams added his fourth goal of the contest — his 19th of the season — three and a half minutes later.
Billy Bailey recorded three saves for Byron, as the Eagles improved to 6-1 on the season.
LakeVille edges Chesaning
CHESANING — LakeVille defeated Chesaning 3-2 Wednesday despite two goals from Ben Schroeder and an assist by Jonah Baker.
Tanner Williams made seven saves and three gathers for the Indians, who fell to 0-2-2 and 0-2-1 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Chesaning led 1-0 at halftime but the Falcons tied the score with 32 minutes left and took a 2-1 lead later before Schroeder again tied the game at 2-2 with 10 minutes left.
