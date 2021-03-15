SAGINAW — Saginaw Arts and Science Academy broke a 10-10 tie in the second quarter and went on to defeat the visiting Orioles 54-31 Saturday.
SASA posted a 15-5 second-quarter advantage and outscored Morrice in the third and fourth quarters as well.
SASA’s Thomas scored 30 points — 13 in the second quarter.
Morrice’s Allison Buck had nine points, Abi Beem had 11 rebounds and Aubrey Rogers added nine boards. Morrice had not played since Feb. 24 due to COVID-19 protocols.
Morrice scoring: Allison Buck 3 3-6 9, Mackenzie Doerner 2 0-0 4, Kaylee McGowan 2 2-2 6, Abi Beem 1 0-0 2, Savannah Miles 1 0-0 2, Mallory Munro 1 0-0 3, Sydney Wyzga 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Rogers 1 1-2 3, Marlaina Ash 1 0-0 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.