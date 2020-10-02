MONTROSE — Will Muron ran for 181 yards and three touchdowns as New Lothrop pummeled Montrose 44-14 Friday.
Cam Orr added 99 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries as New Lothrop (3-0, 3-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) cruised in one of its biggest regular-season tests. Orr also passed for 150 yards, completing 10 of 12 attempts.
Touchdown runs by Orr and Muron in the first four minutes gave New Lothrop an early 12-0 lead before Montrose’s Bobby Skinner cut the lead to 12-7 at the 6:30 mark of the first quarter. The Hornets then ran off 32 straight points, capped by Muron’s final TD run with 5:38 to go in the third quarter.
New Lothrop outgained Montrse 533-268 on the night, including a 383-90 advantage on the ground.
Skinner finished with 89 yards on 27 carries with a touchdown for the Rams (2-1, 2-1 MMAC). He completed 15 of 30 passes for 178 yards and a score.
Laingsburg 26, Fulton 6
MIDDLETON — Doug Matthews rebounded from a second-quarter pick-six to account for three touchdowns Friday as Laingsburg rolled past Middleton Fulton.
Michael Brooks’ 6-yard run put the Wolfpack (2-1, 2-1 Central Michigan Athletic Conference) up 6-0 in the first quarter. Matthews then had his pass intended for Zach Hawes returned for a touchdown with 7:22 left in the second to tie it at 6.
Matthews, however, found DayShawn Bowman for a 55-yard scoring strike with 2:20 to go before halftime to regain a 13-6 edge. Matthews then tossed a 62-yard TD to Hawes at the tail end of the third quarter and ran for a 72-yard score himself early in the fourth.
Matthews finished 11 of 25 for 218 yards and two scores — and two interceptions. He also led the team on the ground with 75 yards on three carries. Brooks had 47 yards on 12 attempts.
Hawes finished with three catches for 101 yards. Brooks had three grabs for 65 yards.
Defensively, Taylor Zdenahlik had 11 tackles for the Wolfpack, while Hawes recorded six tackles and an interception. Josh Roosa had nine tackles and one sack.
Brandon 28, Corunna 19
CORUNNA — Nick Steinacker caught two touchdown passes from Jaden Herrick, but Corunna’s upset bid fell short against Ortonville Brandon Friday.
Brandon jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter before Herrick’s 41-yard TD run cut it to 14-7. Brandon then scored another touchdown to make it 21-7, but Herrick found Steinacker on a 41-yard pass to make it 21-13 after one quarter.
Steinacker and Herrick connected on a 35-yard TD pass in the second to cut the lead to 21-19 at halftime. The Cavs, however, wouldn’t score again. Jawan Slater’s 11-yard touchdown run in the fourth put the game away for the Blackhawks (3-0, 3-0 Flint Metro League Stars).
Herrick finished 5 of 8 passing for 114 yards and two scores. Steinacker caught four of those completions for 107 yards.
Colin Lavery led Corunna (1-2, 1-2 Metro Stars) on the ground with 47 yards on 12 carries.
Mt. Morris 54, Byron 12
BYRON — Cameron Love ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns Friday as Mt. Morris roughed up Byron.
The Eagles tied the game at 6 midway through the first quarter on Cole Staton’s 6-yard run, but Mt. Morris ran off 40 straight points. Caden Aldrich’s 50-yard kickoff return in the third quarter ended the scoring drought for Byron (0-3, 0-3 MMAC).
Staton ran for 148 yards on 23 carries. He also completed 3 of 7 passes for 12 yards and one interception. Nolan Lange caught all three completions.
Staton also led the defense with 10 tackles.
Durand 55, LakeVille 16
DURAND — Durand improved to 3-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference by routing LakeVille 55-16 Friday.
No offensive stats for the Railroaders were available.
However, Durand limited LakeVille to 49 yards rushing and just 3-for-11 passing efficiency. LakeVille was guilty of two turnovers while Durand did not turn the ball over in the contest.
LakeVille fell to 0-3 in the MMAC.
Leslie 44, Perry 6
PERRY — Leslie defeated Perry 44-6 Friday as the Ramblers were lowered to 0-3 in the Greater Lansing Athletic Conference.
Perry was hurt by five turnovers. Jacob Orweller scored the lone Perry touchdown on a 5-yard pass from quarterback Parker White.
Orweller had six catches for 27 yards and a TD. Seth Grooms was the leading Perry rusher, gaining 58 yards on nine carries.
White completed eight of 19 passes for 50 yards.
Leslie (2-1, 2-1 GLAC) led in rushing yardage, 317-94.
Morrice to play Vandercook Lake today
MORRICE — Morrice did not play Burton Atherton as originally scheduled Friday and will instead play Vandercook Lake Saturday.
Morrice’s athletic department announced the move Tuesday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m.
The reason for the switch was not announced.
