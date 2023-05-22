BYRON — The top of the lineup set the tone for the New Lothrop Hornets Monday as they pounded Byron in a doubleheader sweep, 12-2, 14-3.
Leadoff man Ty Kohlmann smashed six hits (three in each game) and No. 2 hitter Jayden Martinez smacked five — including a run-scoring triple and two run-scoring singles in Game 2 — across the twinbill. New Lothrop totaled 23 hits on the night.
The Hornets improved to 12-15-2 overall and 6-6-2 in Mid-Michigan Activities Conference play, while the Eagles fell to 4-15 overall and 1-11 in league action.
The Hornets totaled 13 hits in the first game with Kohlmann batting 3-for-4.
Adding two hits apiece were Martinez and Cole Bradshaw. Kohlmann added three stolen bases and the Hornets totaled eight steals in the contest.
“I would say we’re definitely a different team than we were, say at the start of the year,” Kohlmann said. “Our bats have definitely gotten a lot hotter as the weather has gotten warmer.”
“We definitely have got to practice,” Martinez said. “But we’re doing pretty well — we’re swinging the bats well and we’re making good contact. We’re definitely getting ready for districts.”
Alex Henige toed the rubber for New Lothrop in Game 1. He largely overpowered the Eagles, allowing just three hits over six innings while striking out 13.
Henige’s performance bodes well for the Hornets as the postseason looms. The team has been without him for the majority of the season.
“The league is basically done and it’s really important to get ready for districts,” said New Lothrop coach Adam Johnson. “We had a good win last week vs. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes and we got Alex back and that certainly helps us. This was his third outing and we got him back in the middle of the month. He (had) been out the whole season after he broke a wrist in basketball. The addition of another player changes some things and gives us some more depth.”
Bryce Ritter was the pitcher of record for Byron in Game 1. He pitched two innings and was charged with eight runs on eight hits. He struck out one.
Byron coach Greg Goffee said his team is young and has experienced some growing pains but is fighting through it.
“We’re a very young team and it’s been an uphill battle pretty much every game we play,” Goffee said. “A lot of guys are just learning on the go. We’re going to have some good days and bad days. We had some pretty good innings at times and we had some self-destructive innings. That’s going to happen with a young team. We’re working hard and we’re getting better. Every day, we’re getting better.”
Dawson Kaars and Jayden Panula have been steadying influences all season, he said.
“Our returning guys are stepping up and I’ve told the sophomores, you don’t act like a sophomore this year, you’ve got to act like a junior or a senior,” Goffee said. “We only have so many seniors. You know? They’re doing what they need to do. All season long leader on offense has been (middle infielder) Dawson Kaars and (catcher) Jayden Panula leading the way. My junior captain Dawson has done everything correctly and my sophomore catcher battles every single day, catching both games of a doubleheader and he’s still leading the team offensively.”
Lead-off man Kaars got on base all three times he batted in the nightcap and had a single, two walks, a stolen bases and two runs scored.
Panula batted 2-for-3 with a run-scoring double in the fifth while Bryce Ritter and Braylon Brown each had run-scoring single s in the first inning.
Carter Bell took the loss in Game 2 for Byron. He worked the first three innings and was charged with 12 runs and 10 hits. He struck out three and did not issue a walk.
In Game 2, Kohlmann tripled and doubled and reach base two other times with Byron outfield errors.
New Lothrop broke open the game with an eight-run fourth inning.
Martinez reached base four out of five times in Game 2 and finished with three hits and three RBI.
Joe Torres was the mound winner for the Hornets. He pitched two innings and allowed two runs and four hits with two strikeouts.
Ty Olsen finished in relief and recorded the last nine outs. He gave up one run and two hits.
