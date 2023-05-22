BYRON — The top of the lineup set the tone for the New Lothrop Hornets Monday as they pounded Byron in a doubleheader sweep, 12-2, 14-3.

Leadoff man Ty Kohlmann smashed six hits (three in each game) and No. 2 hitter Jayden Martinez smacked five — including a run-scoring triple and two run-scoring singles in Game 2 — across the twinbill. New Lothrop totaled 23 hits on the night.

