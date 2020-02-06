The Argus-Press
CHESANING — Justin Moore scored 17 points with 10 rebounds, six steals and three blocks to pace Ovid-Elsie’s unbeaten boys basketball team past Chesaning 63-46 Wednesday.
Shayne Loynes and Aaron Hurst also scored in double figures for the Marauders (12-0, 10-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference). Loynes had 13 points with seven assists and three steals. Hurst scored nine of his 11 points in the third quarter to help O-E break open a 29-27 halftime lead.
“They really outhustled us in the first half and they were ready for us — give credit to (Chesaning) coach Matt Weigl for that,” Latz said. “At halftime we talked about getting back to the things we do best. Aaron Hurst gave us a big lift with his nine points in the third quarter. He got us going.”
Imari Hall scored 21 points for Chesaning (5-7, 4-5 MMAC). Jack Skaryd added 12 points.
OVID-ELSIE 63, CHESANING 46
OVID-ELSIE (12-0, 10-0 MMAC): Shayne Loynes 5 3-4 13, Jackson Thornton 3 0-4 6, Cal Byrnes 1 2-2 4, Adam Barton 1 0-1 3, Kyren Henning 2 0-0 4, Justin Moore 6 5-7 17, Aaron Hurst 5 0-0 11, Dylan Carman 2 0-0 5. Totals: 25 10-18 63.
CHESANING (5-7, 4-5 MMAC): Rae’Quonn Parham 2 0-0 4, Trent Devereaux 0 2-2 2, Jack Skaryd 4 3-4 12, Brady Coon 2 0-1 5, Amari Hall 8 5-9 21, Tyler Sager 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 10-16 46.
Ovid-Elsie 13 16 18 16 — 63
Chesaning 11 16 7 12 — 46
3-Point Goals: Chesaning 2 (Skaryd 1, Coon 1). Ovid-Elsie 3 (Barton 1, Hurst 1, Carman 1). Rebounds: Chesaning 31. Ovid-Elsie 43 (Moore 10, Carman 6, Henning 6). Assists: Ovid-Elsie 14 (Loynes 7, Henning 4). Steals: Ovid-Elsie 15 (Moore 6, Loynes 3, Carman 3). Blocked Shots: Ovid-Elsie 4 (Moore 3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.