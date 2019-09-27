You know the guy everyone hates in their fantasy football league? The one who forgets (or refuses) to set their lineup, starting injured quarterbacks and the like?
Well that guy is me.
Heck, I might even trade your opponent all my good players the week you are playing him just to ruin your season.
I take joy in watching people (failed athletes) get worked up about the horse race in fantasy football.
However, I find no joy in routinely coming in last in this picks game, but I do have some explaining, it’s due to … principles.
I always, always root for the home team, on any level of sports, but especially for high school — and there’s a reason.
One can catch a lot of flak for always rooting for the home team, specifically with fervent MSU and U-M fans. Unless the two are playing each other I am a fan of both, the real enemy in all of this is Ohio State.
Which brings me to high school. High School athletics is one of the unique areas left in sports where hometown pride, territorialism and neighbors still matter a lot. Think about this, in the NFL and in college athletics, while the team’s fan base is largely from the area, the players, their families and the fans they bring in are generally not, they also have a fan base spread out throughout the nation.
In high school football, you can all but guarantee that every player strapping up for a team is from the same town and the fans are maybe even neighbors. The players aren’t just representing an institution they are representing a community and with it comes a different level of competitiveness and pride.
I routinely attend high school football games, not because I love putting on my old letterman jacket and reminiscing about what could have been but because I love seeing a community come out for their team.
I just started at the Argus-Press in April and, to be honest, if the teams aren’t Owosso and Corunna I pretty much know they’re from a small rural community. I’ll take a small-town team, the home team, over any big city powerhouse every day and twice on Friday.
This week I’ll be true to my ways as a reporter in Shiawassee County and select the winning teams, our teams.
Corunna over Clio,
Durand over Chesaning,
New Lothrop over O-E,
Byron over Lakeville,
Perry over Olivet,
Laingsburg over Pewamo-Westphalia,
Morrice over Genesee (in a blow out) and
Owosso over Lake Fenton.
For college I’ll do the same.
Michigan (-28.5) over Rutgers,
Michigan State (-14.5) over Indiana,
Western (-16.5) over Central and the Lions will beat the Chiefs (-6.5) in a blowout.
It might not be the best record but it’s who I would like to see win.
