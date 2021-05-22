BATH — Byron senior throwing twins Sarah Marvin and Becky Marvin went 1-2 in both the shot put and discus at Friday’s Division 3 regional track meet with both qualifying for the state finals as part of a strong contingent of area athletes to move on.
Sarah Marvin, who won Division 3 state championships in both throws as a sophomore (there was no state tournament in 2020) won regional titles in the shot put (49 feet, 10 3/4 inches) and the discus (151-feet even). Becky Marvin placed second with throws of 37-9 and 115-11 on the 80-degree day.
Athletes who finished in the top two places at regionals earned automatic berths to the upcoming state finals. In addition, athletes who met or exceeded state qualifying times, distances or heights also earned spots to the state meet, set for June 5 in Jenison.
Sarah Marvin, who is headed to the University of Michigan to throw for the Wolverines, was happy about the 1-2 finish following the shot put competition early in the day.
“Probably the highlight was taking first and second,” the senior said. “(Becky and I) both had very good performances heading up to the state meet. So I just feel really good about that.”
It was a season best for Sarah Marvin, but not a career best in the shot put.
“I went 51-4 3/4 last July,” said the senior who is ranked among the nation’s best shot putters. “Definitely my training has been paying off. I just feel really really close to an even bigger throw.”
For Becky Marvin, the 37-9 effort was a season best.
“It went good and I’m happy with my distances today,” Becky Marvin said. “I’m really thrilled with it.”
Laingsburg garnered regional runner-up finishes in the team standings in both the boys and girls competitions.
In the girls regional team standings, Pewamo-Westphalia was first (161 1/2) while Laingsburg was second (81 1/2), Stockbridge was third (78 1/2). Perry took fourth (68 1/2), Byron fifth (59), Ovid-Elsie ninth (26) and Durand 13th (11).
Hailey Lewis of Perry also had a big day. Lewis won the long jump at 17 feet, 1/2-inch and also anchored Perry’s 400 relay win in 51.17 with Kallei Brown, Jadyn Johnson and Anna Nixon.
“I didn’t know how far behind me (the second-place runner was in the relay), but I just kept running,” Lewis said.
Laingsburg senior Shaily Baynes won the pole vault by clearing 10 feet, 6 inches.
“I felt short of hitting my PR today but it was about staying focused and staying hydrated today,” Baynes said.
Allison Glass of Byron won the high jump with a leap of 5-2.
Emma Kribs of Laingsburg placed second in both the 100 dash (12.73) and 200 dash (27.79). Other runner-up finishers were Perry’s Emma Cochrane (800 run, 2:27.21) and Anna Nixon (long jump (16-10), Perry’s 1,600 relay team of Brown, Cochrane, Johnson and Lewis (4:23.36), Laingsburg’s 400 relay team of Grace Borgman, Ashley Bila, Hailey Bila and Kribs (51.47) and the Wolfpack’s 800 relay team of Borgman, Ashley Bila, Ellie Baynes and Bella Strieff (1:54.73).
In the boys team standings, Pewamo-Westphalia was first (126-1/3) while Laingsburg was second (84) and Leslie third (66).
Perry placed fifth (52), Byron was eighth (34), Ovid-Elsie 11th (271/2) and Durand 14th (13).
Perry’s Jacob Orweller topped the 300-meter hurdles in 41.98 and also was part of the Ramblers’ first-place finish in the 400 relay with Nicholas Barber, Troy Barber and Rease Teel (45.62).
“My goal was to get ahead early,” Orweller said of his 300 hurdles victory.
Teel also won the 100 dash (11.46) while Laingsburg’s Zach Hawes won the 400 (51.69).
Placing second were Jack Borgman of Laingsburg (pole vault, 13-0), Lucas Woodruff of Laingsburg (800 run, 1:59.08), Hawkins Whitehead of Byron (1,600 run, 4:44.37), Orweller of Perry (110 hurdles, 15.52), Laingsburg’s 400 relay team of Cam Salas, Hawes, Borgman and Woodruff (45.73) and Laingsburg’s 1,600 relay team of Woodruff, Caleb Clark, Tyler Henne and Hawes (3:37.55),
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.