PERRY TWP. — Bitter, windy conditions pervaded at the Larry Judson Golf Invitational at Glenbrier Golf Course Thursday, but tourney director and Perry coach Jake Baumgartner still felt that the “event went well” overall.
Seventeen teams — each composed of three pairs — competed in the 18-hole scramble-style event.
Durand, Laingsburg, Ovid-Elsie and Owosso were the area schools joining Perry at the event. Perry and Laingsburg each fielded “A” and “B” teams. Perry’s A-squad of Caleb Woerner/Jack Lamb, Tyler Webb/Keaton Lantis and Ryan Harris/Colton Sanderson managed to finish fifth, with a combined score of 239. That was the high-water mark locally.
Ovid-Elsie’s crew of Tyler Bancroft/Clay Wittenberg, Adam Barton/Dylan Carman and Brayden Phillips/Justin Cole finished eighth with 248; Owosso’s team of John Mazza/Mason Temple, Owen Feldpausch/Camden Barnhill and Ryan Dahl/Tyler Lewis was 13th after shooting 282; Durand’s pairs of Owen Stout/Blake Robinson, Drew Younkin/Ryan Bougie and Wyatt Rutledge/Joe Merz slid into 14th a shot back at 283; Laingsburg A (Tyler Flynn-Lace/Zach Slider, Sean Divine/Alex Antequera, Trever Barrett/Colin Hart) was 15th at 285; Perry B (Jason Larner/Drake VanWormer, Blake Lantis/Cody Swain, Keegan Brown/Austyn Lampron) was 16th at 289; and Laingsburg B (Tyler Woodbury/Jacob Essenberg, Dylon Hoard/Brayden Thomas, Marlon Graham/Charlie Porubsky) brought up the rear, shooting 297.
Bancroft and Wittenberg had the best showing of any area pair, teaming up to shoot 76.
Greenhills Prep walked away with the event’s top-honors. The six Gryphons on hand combined for a score of 219, six shots ahead of second place Williamston — but Williamston did boast the event’s top pair, with Caleb Bond and Sam Harvey posting a score of 67.
Greenhills, Williamston and third-place Haslett all received trophies. The top five pairs were named to an “all-tournament” team.
Baumgartner touted the event, with its relatively informal format as “a good warmup for the season.”
“The guys get to get out and get some holes in. It’s a fun kind of a thing,” he said.
The event is named in honor of longtime Byron golf coach Larry Judson, who lead the Eagles to the Class C state title in 1991.
SOFTBALL
Trojans have St. Charles at their mercy in
two-game sweep
OWOSSO — Defending state champ Owosso dominated visiting St. Charles, taking just seven combined innings to author 17-2 and 15-0 wins, thanks to the mercy rule.
Lexi Hemker, Jamie Maier and Juliana Loomis each had three hits for Owosso in the opener. Hemker had a double and four RBI. Maier had two doubles and three RBI, and Loomis had one double and three RBI.
As always, Macy Irelan got the start for the Trojans (8-0), striking out four. In Game 2, Irelan upped her strikeout total to eight in three innings.
Hemker added another two doubles and three RBI to her evening’s work, as did Maier. Maddie Miller had two singles, three RBI and three runs scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.