Listed by league-overall record

MMAC

Team W L W L
Ovid-Elsie 10 0 12 0
New Lothrop 9 1 12 2
Byron 5 5 6 7
Chesaning 4 5 5 7
Mt. Morris 4 6 5 8
LakeVille 3 6 4 10
Durand 3 7 6 7
Montrose 0 8 0 11

Flint Metro-Stars Division

Team W L W L
Goodrich 6 0 12 1
Clio 5 1 11 3
Brandon 3 3 5 7
Corunna 2 4 5 8
Lake Fenton 1 5 3 10
Owosso 1 5 1 11

GLAC

Team W L W L
Perry 7 1 9 3
Stockbridge 6 1 9 4
Leslie 6 2 9 3
Lakewood 3 4 5 7
Lansing Christian 2 4 4 8
Olivet 1 3 3 9
Maple Valley 0 7 2 10

CMAC

Team W L W L
Potterville 8 1 9 2
Laingsburg 8 1 10 2
P-W 7 1 11 1
Fulton 5 4 8 4
Bath 4 5 5 6
Dansville 4 5 5 8
Fowler 3 6 4 7
Saranac 1 8 1 11
St. Patrick 0 9 1 11

GAC

Team W L W L
Flint Beecher 9 0 12 1
Webberville 8 2 10 3
Burton Bendle 8 2 11 2
Genesee Christ. 5 5 6 8
Flint Hamady 3 7 3 9
Morrice 3 7 4 8
Burton Bentley 2 8 4 10
Burton Atherton 1 8 2 9

