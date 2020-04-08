The Elite Eight is set.
For the past week, The Argus-Press has been conducting its “Greatest of All-Time Tournament” on its Twitter page to determine the best basketball player in Shiawassee County history — as voted on by fans. Starting with 67 players who scored at least 1,000 career points, Argus-Press followers have been voting in NCAA Tournament-style matchups and have whittled the field down to eight.
The bracket was split in half, with boys on one side and girls on the other. The four remaining matchups are:
n Shannon Gross, New Lothrop (1992-95) vs. Kristen Long, Durand (2008-12)
n Alyssa Welsh, Perry (2016-20) vs. Kelsey Finch, Perry (2013-16)
n M.J. Myles, Corunna (2011-14) vs. Phil Zielinski, Corunna (1981-83)
n Jordan Sipkovsky, Perry (2003-07) vs. Carson Vincent, Ovid-Elsie, (2015-18)
Voting on the Elite 8 began yesterday, but it will run through approximately 1 p.m. Thursday. All you need to participate is a Twitter account, which is free. Matchups are posted on the sports department’s profile page, @ArgusPreps, along with the current bracket.
The winner of the boys half will face the winner of the girls half in the championship matchup, which will run from approximately 1 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Monday.
The eight players who made the Sweet 16 and were eliminated Tuesday were Jamie Wesley (Morrice, 1990-93); Cierra Cole (Durand, 2015-18); Emily Severn (New Lothrop, 2011-14); Sarah Warner (New Lothrop, 2000-03); Jack Bashore (Ovid-Elsie, 1972-75); Kris Krzyminski (Corunna, 1999-01); Griffin Lewis (Morrice, 2011-14); and Nick Johnson (New Lothrop, 2015-18).
