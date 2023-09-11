Since Michigan’s dreadful COVID-impacted 2020 season, nearly everything has gone to plan for the Wolverines on the gridiron.

Michigan has compiled a 25-1 record in the regular season since the start of 2021, beating arch-rival Ohio State twice by a combined 37 points and winning back-to-back Big Ten crowns and making two appearances in the College Football Playoff … where the wheels have promptly come off the Wolverine hot rod.

