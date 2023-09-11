Since Michigan’s dreadful COVID-impacted 2020 season, nearly everything has gone to plan for the Wolverines on the gridiron.
Michigan has compiled a 25-1 record in the regular season since the start of 2021, beating arch-rival Ohio State twice by a combined 37 points and winning back-to-back Big Ten crowns and making two appearances in the College Football Playoff … where the wheels have promptly come off the Wolverine hot rod.
In 2021, the just-happy-to-be-there Michigan men were pasted by eventual champ Georgia.
Last year, they suffered a mistake-ridden 51-45 upset at the hands of TCU, after which the Horned Frogs were also dismembered by the Bulldogs.
With so many impact players returning this season — including 2022 First Team All-Big Ten running back Blake Corum, offensive linemen in Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan, and most importantly starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy — players and pundits alike have underlined (three times in red ink) 2023 as the year in which Michigan must capitalize on its national title hopes.
Corum himself painted a pretty clear picture of the team’s expectations in July.
“For me, I have high standards,” Corum said at Big Ten Media Days. “So yeah, it’s win or bust. And I think the guys know that. But we don’t have to say anything. We know what it is.”
The Wolverines (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) have met expectations so far this young season, easily handling UNLV 35-7 Saturday after taking care of East Carolina in its season opener.
Despite a university-imposed three-game suspension for Harbaugh in the wake of alleged NCAA policy violations, Michigan has seemed unaffected and is ranked No. 2 in the latest Associated Press ranking released Sunday.
If Michigan is again able to return to the CFP — and most betting sides currently favor the Wolverines to win the Big Ten, which would likely be sufficient for a playoff berth — the burning question surrounding the program will be this: Are the Wolverines better suited for success when the lights are the brightest compared to the previous two seasons?
While their first two showings can scarcely be considered an adequate sample size from which to draw conclusions — especially given the relatively lowly status of their competition — there are still some things we can glean from the outings.
ELITE PASSING REQUIRED
Recent history shows you need an elite passing game to beat Georgia, and, until proven otherwise, the path to each and every national championship runs through Athens.
While two of the SEC’s — the conference has accounted for the 13 of the last 17 national championships dating back to the BCS era — highest-ranked preseason teams (Alabama and LSU) have suffered non-conference losses, the Bulldogs have thus far looked unfruffled.
Georgia’s head coach, defensive guru Kirby Smart, has built a program centered on suffocating line play — unsurprising, given Smart’s track record as a four-time national champion as Alabama’s defensive coordinator under Nick Saban from 2008 to 2015.
Looking at Georgia’s worst defensive performances over the past few seasons, the common denominator is the opponent’s ability to throw the ball at an elite level.
Georgia’s lone loss in the past two years came at the hands of Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship, thanks to a 421-yard passing performance from Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.
Ohio State, which was a last second missed field goal away from upsetting Georgia in last year’s CFP semifinal, rode a Herculean four-touchdown effort from quarterback C.J. Stroud en route to hanging 41 points on Georgia’s defense.
By contrast, Georgia hasn’t allowed an individual 100-plus yard rushing performance dating back to 2020.
UNLEASHING THE J.J.
The Wolverines’ return to national powerhouse status has come largely on the back of a domineering run game. Michigan’s offensive line has been awarded the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s best in successive years.
In 2021, the Wolverines earned their first victory over Ohio State in the Harbaugh Era by bullying the Buckeyes on the ground. Running back Hassan Haskins tied a Michigan single-game record with five rushing touchdowns.
Against Georgia, this pounding approach generated just 91 ground yards.
Still, the Wolverines retained their run-focused ethos throughout much of last year, even as they transitioned from game-managing QB Cade McNamara to the dynamic five-star talent of McCarthy.
Eventually, Michigan’s opponents, begin, to sell out against the run, electing to live and die with what McCarthy could do against them in the air.
This approach had mixed results. McCarthy torched Ohio State for three long touchdowns, but threw two pick sixes against TCU.
ECU and UNLV both elected to put Michgan’s success on McCarthy to start 2023, and easily the most pleasing development of Michigan’s first two games is how decisively the junior five-star quarterback has said, “OK.”
McCarthy has delivered the ball with pinpoint accuracy, completing 48 of 55 passes (good for 87%) with five touchdowns and zero interceptions.
CBS announcers compared McCarthy’s improved form to former LSU and current Cincinnati Bengals’ slinger Joe Burrow, who broke the record for most passing touchdowns in college football history (at the time) in his Heisman Trophy and national championship 2019 campaign.
McCarthy, asked about the comparison in the UNLV postgame press conference, said his comfort level as a passer is at an all-time high.
“It’s definitely night and day. With every rep, with every practice, with every game, I just get more and more comfortable and it’s still going up. I feel like there’s still a big gap for me to improve and I’m striving to fill that gap as much as possible every day,” he said.
In what was perhaps the passing game’s finest moment on Saturday, McCarthy stepped up in the packet to avoid a rush, delivered a perfect ball to Roman Wilson, springing the Honolulu native for a 47-yard touchdown on a crossing pattern to extend Michigan’s lead to 28-0.
In the loss of Ronnie Bell to the NFL, a major question surrounding the Wolverines this offseason was if a truly elite receiver would emerge. It’s still early, but through two games, Wilson looks to be that guy. The McCarthy-Wilson combo has accounted for all five Michigan passing touchdown’s this season.
Wilson and Corneilus Johnson, who led the team in receiving in 2021, look to give Michigan a solid 1-2 punch at receiver, but a promising development Saturday was the emergence of sophomore receiver Tyler Morris. Morris, who played high school ball with McCarthy in Illinois, finished with three receptions for 40 yards against the Rebels on Saturday, helping Michigan convert two third downs.
McCarthy was asked about Morris’ strong showing on Saturday.
“I expected that out of him. I was just waiting for the opportunity that he was going to have to capitalize on and was just really happy to see him out there. It brought back some old times, so it was great,” he said.
With McCarthy’s development and solid production from its receivers the first two weeks, Michigan’s passing game looks steps ahead of 2022, where it was hampered by inconsistency from McCarthy and a lack of elite receiver play. In music to the ears of many Michigan fans, myself included, Harbaugh and co. continue to emphasize that the team will look for a 50-50 balance this year between runs and passes, an increase from the less than 39% of passing plays in 2022.
BOTTOM LINE
The season is young, and Michigan has yet to play a Power 5 opponent, so it’s really too early to say if this Michigan team will live up to the hype.
Even for a program that’s made two straight trips to the CFP, a return is far from guaranteed. While the Wolverines are likely to be double-digit favorites in every game until November, Michigan’s final three regular season games includes two AP top 10 teams in No. 7 Penn State and No. 6 Ohio State.
While Ohio State made the CFP last year despite not winning the Big Ten, only three times in the playoff era has a conference gotten multiple teams in the dance, with the Big Ten achieving the feat only once. Losing to either Penn State or Ohio State could easily be a killer.
If Michigan does return to the playoff, and its passing attack continues to execute at a high level, the Wolverines might have the blueprint to do what has eluded the program since 1997 — bring a championship to Ann Arbor.
Stay tuned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.