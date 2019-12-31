OWOSSO — Several indoor archery leagues will start soon at the Shiawassee Conservation Association, 4247 N. M-52.
All leagues will run for 10 weeks with two make-up weeks available.
Among the adult leagues to be offered will be an Indoor Couples 3-D League (starts Jan. 5, 2 p.m., $145 for 10 weeks); Indoor 3-D League (Monday, Jan. 6, 7 p.m., $85); Ladies Night League (Jan. 7, 7 p.m., $65); Animal League #1 (Jan. 8, 5 p.m., $65); Animal League #2 (Jan. 8, 7 p.m, $65); and Spot/Target League (Jan. 9, 7 p.m.., $65).
Signups will be on first night of each adult league shoots. All money is due by the third week unless other arrangements are made.
Several youth leagues will also be offered with a sign-up session for all 10-week youth leagues, set for this Saturday (Jan. 4) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The cost is $35 for a family’s first child, $30 for the second child, $25 for the third and $25 for the fourth.
The youth leagues include the Saturday First Flight (to start Jan. 11, 9 a.m.); the Saturday Second Flight (Jan. 11, 11:30 a.m.) and the Saturday Third Flight (Jan. 11, 2 p.m.).
Call Linda Christmas for more information (989) 413-0270.
