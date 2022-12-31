As 2022 fades into 2023, it’s time to look back on the top local sports stories the year
There was plenty of note in this 12-month span. Here are just a few notable narratives, arranged chronologically:
Feb. 21, 2022
Toney ‘Queen of Corunna’
CORUNNA — Senior Ellie Toney became the all-time girls basketball career scoring leader at Corunna High School, surpassing Allison Gross (1996-1999). Toney scored 24 points in a late regular season game at home vs. Lake Fenton, sealing the record on a 10-foot jumper in the first quarter. Toney would come out of the game with 1,289 (Gross had 1,269) points and finished her career with 1,361 points. Toney would go on to capture Argus-Press All-Area Player of the Year honors, with averages of 23.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
Feb. 26, 2022
New Lothrop wrestlers state runners-up for second straight season
KALAMAZOO — For the second straight year, coach Jeff Campbell’s New Lothrop wrestling team settled for state runner-up honors in Division 4. New Lothrop, seeded No. 2, lost in the finals to top-seeded Hudson, 47-13, to finish 23-3. After posting back-to-back one-point victories in the quarterfinals and semifinals over No. 7 Iron Mountain, 36-35, and then Bronson, 31-30, New Lothrop finally met its match in Hudson.
March 4, 2022
The Ovid-Elsie girls basketball team captured its first district championship in 38 years, defeating Chesaning 53-29. Evalyn Cole scored 14 points for the Marauders while Caitlyn Walter added12 points. Ovid-Elsie improved its season record to 21-1 under head coach Ryan Cunningham.
March 6, 2022
Parsons gets redemption, wins state title
DETROIT — Talan Parsons of Ovid-Elsie avenged a state runner-up finish in 2021 and captured a Division 3 individual state championship at 103 pounds — completing a 37-1 season and becoming the first state wrestling champion at Ovid-Elsie since Tommy Zuniga in 2004.
Parsons left nothing to chance, blanking Landon Sopha of Yale, 9-0, in the finals at Ford Field.
Parsons was the lone area state champion in 2022 with New Lothrop’s Dalton Birchmeier (130), Grayson Orr (215), Isiah Pasik (285) and Laingsburg’s Gabby Motz (girls, 110) all placing second in the state.
May 18, 2022
Bila ‘slams’ way into state record book
LAINGSBURG — Hailey Bila of Laingsburg powered two inside-the-park grand slams in the same inning during a 19-2 varsity softball win over Webberville. Bila, a senior centerfielder, finished with eight RBI in the second inning — the most ever in a single inning, per MHSAA records.
Bila finished 3-for-4 in the game and finishes with nine RBIs for the game.
June 4, 2022
O-E’s Tokar, Morrice’s Valentine state champs in track
KENT CITY — Tryce Tokar, a freshman at Ovid-Elsie, captured the Division 3 state pole vault championship at Kent City High School.
Tokar cleared 14 feet, 3 inches to become the first male track and field state champion since 2019 when Corunna’s Ben Jacobs did it.
At Hudsonville, Morrice senior Emma Valentine repeated as a Division 4 state champion in the high jump.
Valentine matched her own school record of 5-6. She eclipsed Sarah Dart’s former record of 5-5 three times during the season.
June 27, 2022
Irelan crowned Michigan’s Miss Softball
OWOSSO — Owosso senior pitcher Macy Irelan and Allen Park senior infielder Madilynn Ramey were named the 2022 Michigan Miss Softball award winners by the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association.
Every year, the association names two players, one pitcher and one position player, as its Miss Softball honorees.
Irelan, who will play at Kent State University and led Owosso to its first-ever state title in any sport sanctioned by the MHSAA in 2021 and finished her career with 1,102 strikeouts and a 1.09 earned run average. Her offensive numbers over her career included a .457 batting average with 14 home runs, 55 doubles and 138 RBIs.
Irelan also repeated as Argus-Press All-Area Softball Player of the Year in 2022. Owosso reached the Division 2 regional semifinals but lost 4-0 to Jackson Northwest during a 32-7-1 campaign.
Irelan’s season numbers included a 31-7 pitching record, 414 strikeouts, 50 walks and an earned run average of 1.43 over 229 2/3 innings. Her batting numbers included a .559 batting average, a school-record 76 hits and a school-record 60 RBIs. She had 21 doubles and eight home runs.
July 9, 2022
Chesaning’s Sager, New Lothrop’s Birchmeier share All-Area POY for baseball
CHESANING — Chesaning senior pitcher Tyler Sager and New Lothrop senior first baseman Brady Birchmeier each had outstanding seasons in baseball and each first-team All-Stater ended up sharing The Argus-Press All-Area Baseball Player of the Year Award for 2022.
For the first time since the award’s inception, two players shared the honor because simply it was too close to call.
Sager did most of his damage with his arm. He delivered six no-hitters in 2022 including five in a row with only four of those leading to MHSAA-approved no-hitters because of the mercy rule (two were three-nning no-nos). Sager struck out a school-record 137 batters in 58 2/3 innings. Sager also set a school record for career strikeouts (287) and delivered a season earned run average of 0.35.
Besides striking out 20 vs. O-E (tied for third in the MHSAA record books for a 7-inning game), he compiled a 10-1 record and led the Indians to an outright MMAC championship. His earned run average in the conference was 0.00 and Chesaning went 15-0 in league play and 28-4 overall. Oh, by the way, Sager batted .495 with 45 hits.
Birchmeier did most of his damage with his bat, helping the Hornets finish 14-2 in the MMAC and 33-5 overall.
For the second straight season, Birchmeier led the state of Michigan in RBIs with 73. He was first in the area in home runs (12), doubles (26), batting average (.554) and on-base percentage (.685).
The senior right-handed swinger whacked four homers in a double-header sweep of Montrose, 18-3 and 20-0, in a total span of six innings. One of his homers came as a left-handed batter and he is not a regular switch-hitter.
Birchmeier feared by many area coaches, was intentionally walked 31 times over the season.
Both Sager (Northwood University) and Birchmeier (Bowling Green State University) were planning to continue their baseball careers in college.
Oct. 22, 2022
Durand finishes 9-0 in regular season football
DURAND — The last time it happened was exactly 40 years ago — back in 1982.
Durand’s football team capped a 9-0 regular season with a 48-27 victory over visiting Marine City (7-2) at Roundhouse Stadium.
It came a week after a narrow 23-21 victory at New Lothrop to capture Durand’s first conference title since 1983 and first outright one since 1982. Durand was the outright Mid-Michigan Activities Conference champion. In that one running back Darrin Alward rushed for 191 yards including TD runs of 37 and 47 yards while Gabe Lynn rushed for 157 yards including an 89-yard TD run in the third quarter.
The historic win over Marine City featured senior Lynn’s three TD runs as well as a pick six interception from the standout player.
Durand would finish the season 9-1 after losing 28-21 in the first round of the playoffs to Lansing Catholic.
Nov. 19, 2022
New Lothrop falls in Division 7 state semifinals
CLARE — New Lothrop’s football team advanced the farthest in the state tournament of any area squad but falls in the Division 7 state semifinals at snowy Clare.
Travis City St. Francis scored on the opening kick-off and went on to beat the Hornets, 53-8, to avenge a loss in the 2020 state finals.
The Hornets, finishing 10-3 overall, had strung together three straight playoff victories over Burton Bendle (47-30), Pewamo-Westphalia (28-7) and Elkton-Pigeon-Bayport Laker (29-20) prior to the loss to St. Francis.
Dec. 14, 2022
Lynn sweeps All-Area POY awards in basketball, football
DURAND — Gabe Lynn of Durand accomplished a first in the history of Argus-Press All-Area Player of the Year awards, sweeping the POY honors in both basketball and football in the same calendar year.
As a junior, Lynn was named Argus-Press All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year on March 25. The 6-foot-2 guard led the Railroaders in scoring (16.6 points per game), rebounding (7.1), steals (2.8), blocks (1.5) and 3-pointers (56). He helped Durand post a 12-9 season.
Lynn was named Argus-Press All-Area Football Player of the Year on Dec. 14. He rushed for 1,505 yards and 31 TDs, both believed to be school records. Lynn’s best game was one in which he rushed for 300 yards and six TDs as Durand topped Montrose, 56-52.
Lynn was also a stellar defender at linebacker.
