JENISON — Byron senior Sarah Marvin captured state titles in both the discus and shot put Saturday at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 3 state championships at Jenison High School, her second straight titles in both events.
Marvin won the shot put with a throw of 50 feet, 9 1/2 inches and won the discus with a toss of 160 feet. Her twin sister Becky Marvin finished third in the shot put (38-5 1/2) and third in the discus (119-7).
Laingsburg’s Shaily Baynes finished second in the pole vault (11-0), while Perry’s Hailey Lewis placed second in the long jump (17-5 1/2).
Perry’s 400-meter relay team of Kallei Brown, Jadyn Johnson, Anna Nixon and Lewis placed third (51.25).
Laingsburg’s Emma Kribs was fourth in the 100-meter dash (12.53). Byron’s Allison Glass placed seventh in the high jump (5-1).
Morrice’s Valentine wins state title
HUDSONVILLE — Emma Valentine of Morrice won the Division 4 state title in the high jump Saturday.
The Orioles junior cleared 5 feet 4 inches. Teammate Macy BeGole finished seventh in the pole vault at 8-3.
Corunna’s Evans fifth, seventh
ZEELAND — Lilly Evans finished fifth in the state in the 3,200-meter run and seventh in the 1,600 run during Saturday’s Division 2 finals.
Evans, a senior, finished in 11 minutes, 22.29 seconds in the 3,200 and 5:18.32 in the 1,600.
Teammate Evie Wright ran 10th in the 3,200 (11:55.59). Corunna’s Ellie Toney was 12th in the discus (103-8) and 14th in the shot put (33-7).
Owosso’s Claire Agnew finished eighth in the pole vault, clearing 9-9. Teammate Libby Summerland finished 16th (8-9).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Orweller second in the state
JENISON — Perry’s Jacob Orweller finished second in the state in the 300-meter hurdles (41.34) and third in the 110 hurdles (15.65) during Saturday’s Division 3 track and field finals.
Carson Hersch of New Lothrop placed third in the 1,600-meter run (4:24.57). Jaden James of Chesaning was third in the 400 dash (50.69).
Chesaning’s 1,600 relay team of Jaden James, Henry Hill, Corbin Walker and Levi Maier also took third (3:31.83). Brenden Quackenbush of Chesaning took fourth place in the shot put (49-7).
Chesaning placed fifth in the 400 relay with Isaac Zamora, Grant Sampson, Hill and Matt Warby (45.18).
Laingsburg’s Jack Borgman was fifth in the pole vault at 12-9. Teammate Lucas Woodruff placed sixth in the 800 run (2:00.01) and Maier placed eighth (2:00.39).
The Wolfpack’s 1,600 relay team of Woodruff, Caleb Clark, Tyler Henne and Zach Hawes took seventh in 3:33.38.
Corunna’s Warner second
ZEELAND — Mason Warner of Corunna was second in the state in the 800-meter run at Saturday’s Division 2 track and field finals.
Warner clocked a time of 1:57.42.
Morrice’s Nanasy third
HUDSONVILLE — Todd Nanasy finished third in the discus with a throw of 136-9 at Saturday’s Division 4 state finals.
Brett McGowan of Morrice finished fifth in the shot put (44-7 1/2). Nanasy was sixth (44-2).
