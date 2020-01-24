NEW LOTHROP — Brooke Wenzlick scored a school-record 42 points and New Lothrop nipped Durand 59-54 in overtime Thursday in girls basketball action.
Wenzlick shot 15 of 29 from the field and 11 of 16 from the free-throw line. She added six assists and six rebounds. Madison Wheeler had six points for the Hornets (6-6, 5-4 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference).
Durand led by six points with one minute left in regulation but New Lothrop rallied to force the extra session. Then the Hornets outscored the Railroaders 7-2 for the win.
Durand was led by Jordyn Lawrence’s 23 points and Kennedy Pawloski’s 14 points. Lawrence also finished with four 3-pointers while Durand’s Maddie Raley had nine rebounds and Jessica Winslow had six rebounds and three steals. Pawloski had six assists and five rebounds.
“It was a wild game tonight,” said New Lothrop coach James Perry. “We played from behind most of the night, only holding the lead briefly once in the second half. Our girls kept battling back though and we made some big plays down the stretch to force OT and then finally got the lead and were able to hold on for the win. Durand came ready to play and shot very well from deep. They have a tough freshman Jordyn Lawrence who hit some big shots throughout the game.”
Perry said the win was a team effort.
“A lot of girls made big plays for us in this one — like senior Lauren Riley, taking two charges in the second half. Girls also did a good job of finding and setting screens for our captain and leader Brooke Wenzlick, who had a night to remember.”
Durand fell to 5-6 and 4-5 in the MMAC but coach Cecil Cole could not fault his team’s effort.
“(We) jumped out to a quick 14-4 lead behind red hot Jordyn Lawrence, who hit three early 3 pointers and 11 points before picking up her third foul,” Cole said.
Lawrence was forced to the bench for a while but Durand still led 28-26 at halftime.
Cole paid tribute to Wenzlick.
“Brooke Wenzlick scored 42 points for New Lothrop despite a defense focused on stopping her,” said the coach.
NEW LOTHROP 59, DURAND 54 (OT)
DURAND (5-6, 4-5 MMAC): Jordyn Lawrence 8 3-4 23; Kennedy Pawloski 4 4-4 14; Maddie Raley 2 2-7 6; Sydney Leydig 2 0-4 5; Rylee Remington 1 2-2 4; Mackenzi Aslin 1 0-2 2. Totals: 18 11-27 54.
NEW LOTHROP (6-6, 5-4 MMAC): Lauren Riley 2 0-0 4; Amya Brown 0 1-4 1; Emily Gross 2 0-0 4; Makayla Lienau 1 0-0 2; Brooke Wenzlick 15 11-16 42; Madison Wheeler 2 1-4 6; Caela Bushre 0 0-1 0. Totals: 22 13-25 59.
Durand 18 10 12 12 2 — 54
NL 12 14 13 13 7 — 59
3-Point Goals: New Lothrop 2 (Wenzlick 1, Wheeler 1). Durand 7 (Lawrence 4, Pawloski 2, Leydig 1). Rebounds: New Lothrop 28 (Lienau 8, Wenzlick 6). Durand (Raley 9, Winslow 6, Pawloski 5). Fouled out: New Lothrop (Lienau). Durand (Lawrence, Pawloski). Assists: New Lothrop 10 (Wenzlick 6). Durand (Pawloski 6, Raley 3). Steals: New Lothrop 5. Durand (Winslow 3, Raley 2., Pawloski 2, Leydig 2).
Byron 61, Montrose 27
MONTROSE — Sarah Marvin scored 26 points with 15 rebounds, eight assists and five steals and Byron soared to 11-0 and 9-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference by routing Montrose, 61-27, Thursday.
Makayla Clement scored 17 points with four steals for the Eagles while Raegan Forgie had seven points and eight rebounds. Haley Hooley had five points and three steals and Makenna Clement added four assists.
A 22-2 third-quarter run keyed the victory for the Eagles.
BYRON 61, MONTROSE 27
BYRON (11-0, 9-0 MMAC): Skylar Lewis 1 0-0 3; Olivia Krejci 0 0-0 0; Haley Hooley 1 2-2 5; Olivia Passig 1 0-0 3; Allison Hooley 0 0-0 0; Rebekah Cornell 0 0-0 0; MaryAnn Montgomery 0 0-0 0; Sarah Marvin 11 2-2 26; Makayla Clement 8 1-2 17; Raegan Forgie 2 3-4 7; Alexis Ragnone 0 0-0 0; Becky Marvin 0 0-0 0; Makenna Clement 0 0-0 0; Totals: 24 8-10 61.
MONTROSE (3-7, 2-6 MMAC): Totals: 11 1-4 27.
Byron 17 12 22 10 — 61
Montrose 11 6 2 8 — 27
3-Point Goals: Montrose 4. Byron 5 (Sarah Marvin 2, Skylar Lewis 1, Haley Hooley 1, Olivia Passig 1). Rebounds: Byron (Sarah Marvin 15, Forgie 8, Makenna Clement 4, Makayla Clement 4, Becky Marvin 4). Assists: Byron (Makenna Clement 4, Forgie 2). Steals: Byron (Makayla Clement 4, Hooley 3).
Laingsburg 54, Fulton 27
MIDDLETON — Laingsburg turned back Middleton Fulton, 54-27, Thursday.
The win lifted the Wolfpack to 8-4 overall and 5-3 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference.
Fulton was lowered to 1-10 and 0-7 in the CMAC.
No other details were available at press time.
