LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg battled to a 2-2 Senior Night tie Tuesday with visiting Dansville.
The Wolfpack (7-2-1) got a pair of second-half goals from former Aggie Miguel Fajardo. Reece Kramer fed Fajardo with a crossing pass for the first goal. Brayden Thomas assisted on the second goal.
Dansville scored both of its goals on penalty kicks.
