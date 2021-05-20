OWOSSO — David Williams is the new boys varsity basketball coach at Owosso.
Williams, 38, will succeed Dave Owens, who stepped down after his 20th season at this past winter. Owosso has especially struggled the past three seasons — faring 0-21, 1-20 and 0-14. Owens compiled a career boys varsity coaching record of 137-275 at Owosso.
The announcement of Williams’ hiring was posted on Owosso High School’s athletic website Wednesday morning.
“We need a culture change,” Williams said. “We need the kids to want to be athletes — not just in basketball but in all of our sports.”
Williams has coached JV and freshman basketball at Owosso and was an assistant under Owens for four seasons.
He played high school basketball at Laingsburg and went on to play college and professional basketball before coming back to the area.
Williams and his wife, Kristen, reside in Owosso and they have six children, ranging from 1 to 12. Kristen works as an athletic trainer at East Lansing High School.
“Honestly it’s a dream come true for me,” Williams said. “I’ve always wanted to be a varsity coach and run my own program and I’ve got a lot of years of experience — both playing and coaching. But I’ve also got a lot of kids. I have three sons who are in the program right now and I have a baby who is 1. It’s great just to be able to have that opportunity to try and build this program before my kids get to that age.”
A 2001 graduate of Laingsburg High School, Williams was a Central Michigan Athletic Conference all-star under then-coach Greg Mitchell — currently the head coach at Hope College.
Williams said Mitchell was one of the first coaches he reached out to after finding out he was hired last Friday.
“Obviously coach Mitchell has always been one of my mentors and I played on some really, really good teams growing up for as small as we were — small in school size. Height-wise, our team was pretty solid. I was (6-foot-8) in high school and I’m currently 6-9. We had James Rude, who was 6-8 and 250 (pounds) and all muscle. And Joe Schramm was 6-5 (or) 6-6. We had a pretty solid squad there.”
Williams started for four years at center on the men’s basketball team at Saginaw Valley State University. After SVSU, he played professionally in Mexico and Chile before returning to Michigan and playing in several semi-pro leagues.
His last season as a player was 2008, when he came to Owosso to do his student teaching.
Williams became Owens’ assistant on the varsity team for a year; he then coached the JV team for two years and the freshman squad for one.
Williams was at Owosso until 2012.
“Then I took a break for a while,” Williams said. “I owned a professional team in Lansing for a couple of years — the Lansing Sting. And then, honestly, I’ve just enjoyed spending time with my kids. I’ve been coaching Red Cedar for (Owens) for the last four years.”
Williams coached Owosso’s boys seventh-graders for three years and this past season coached the eighth-grade boys team. Williams said he also coached in Bad Axe for four years after he got out of college when he was in between seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.