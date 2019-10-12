LAINGSBURG — On a super soggy Senior Night, Laingsburg capitalized on five fumble recoveries to down Middleton Fulton 34-6 Friday.
Laingsburg surged to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference as several seniors played their final regular season game at home. Fulton fell to 2-5 and 2-4 in the CMAC.
The Wolfpack scored 20 straight points in the third quarter to take a 34-0 lead. Fulton finally scored with just under three minutes left in the game.
Laingsburg outgained Fulton 275-148 and overcame two blown scoring chances in the first half. The Wolfpack was intercepted at the Fulton 5 and lost a fumble at the Pirate 29.
“The conditions were terrible and sloppy but the guys got the job done,” Laingsburg coach Brian Borgman said. “I told the guys ‘Who knows? If we win our last two we may be back here (in the first round of the playoffs).’”
Laingsburg junior wideout Zach Hawes caught a pair of touchdown passes — one an 11-yarder from Doug Matthews in the first quarter and an 18-yarder from Adrian Eggleston in the third quarter. Senior Austin Randall had an 11-yard TD run in the first half and Eggleston ran one in from 10 yards in the third quarter.
Laingsburg led 14-0 at halftime as steady rain came down at the beginning of the second quarter. Matthews had completed eight of 10 passes for 108 yards and a TD, but the Wolfpack decided to abandon the passing game for the run as field conditions worsened.
Eggleston, a senior, took the snaps out of the shotgun in the second half and he rushed for 50 yards on 13 carries. Randall was the leading rusher with eight carries for 68 yards.
“We didn’t put it in on the fly,” Eggleston said. “We had put it in expecting these field conditions. I’m kind of short and the wet weather was sort of to my advantage.”
The biggest play of the game may have been Caleb Morr’s 23-yard fumble recovery for touchdown which gave Laingsbug a 20-0 lead with 6:26 left in the third.
“I just saw the ball and the only thing that went through my mind is to get it in the end zone,” Mohr said.
Parker Gregg led the Laingsburg defense with 10 tackles, including three solos. Morr had nine tackles to go with his two fumble recoveries, while Eggleston had seven stops. Randall and Zach Fortino each had six tackles. Fortino also had a fumble recovery.
Hawes finished with four catches for 70 yards and two TDs. Randall had four grabs for 41 yards while Colt Wurm had one grab for 15.
Borgman told his team after the game to savor the final time on the home field. He said that he saw a lot of “tears of joy,” in his players’ faces and encouraged them to scoop up some turf and save it.
Laingsburg will complete the regular season with contests against Bath (3-4) and Hemlock (5-2).
LAINGSBURG 34, FULTON 6
Fulton 0 0 0 6 — 6
Laingsburg 7 7 20 0 — 34
First Quarter
LAI: Zach Hawes 11 pass from Doug Matthews (Chris Freels kick), 7:10.
Second Quarter
LAI: Austin Randall 11 run (Freels kick), 0:28.
Third Quarter
LAI: Caleb Morr 23 fumble return (run failed), 6:26.
LAI: Adrian Eggleston 10 run (Freels kick), 4:54
LAI: Hawes 18 pass from Adrian Eggleston (Freels kick), 2:20.
Fourth Quarter
FU: Nolan Thelen 1 run (run failed), 2:41.
TEAM STATISTICS
Ful Laings
First downs 11 16
Total yards 148 275
Rushes-yards 43-148 31-149
Passing 0-2-0 9-11-126
Penalties-yards 4-35 6-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Laingsburg — Team: 31-149. Austin Randall 8-68, TD; Adrian Eggleston 13-50, TD; Doug Matthews 6-27; Colt Wurm 3-12. Fulton — Team 43-148. Nolan Helen 17-75, TD; Grant Batis 12-40; Travis Hungerford 11-30.
PASSING: Laingsburg — Doug Matthews 8-10-108, TD. Fulton — Travis Hungerford 0-2-0.
RECEIVING: Laingsburg — Zach Hawes 4-70, 2 TDs; Austin Randall 4-41; Colt Wurm 1-15.
DEFENSE: Laingsburg —Parker Gregg 10 tackles, Caleb Morr 9 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries; Adrian Eggleston 7 tackles; Austin Randall 6 tackles, Zach Fortino 6 tackles, fumble recovery.
Records: Laingsburg 5-2 (4-2 CMAC); Fulton 2-5 (2-4 CMAC).
