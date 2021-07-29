RUSH TWP. — Owosso Country Club member Raymond Church made a hole-in-one on the 174-yard, par three 15th hole Tuesday.
He used a 4-iron hybrid to complete the feat. The shot was witnessed by fellow OCC members Bill Fitzgerald and Matt Riley.
Raymond shot 83 for his round
