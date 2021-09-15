CHESANING — Down 7-2 in the fifth set, New Lothrop rallied for a 15-10 victory over Chesaning in its Mid-Michigan Activities Conference volleyball opener Tuesday.
Junior Avery Krupp scored the final point with a resounding kill as the Hornets survived.
“It was definitely a struggle,” Krupp said. “The first set we weren’t playing our best, but we still fought and we kept fighting. And sometimes we were on our heads but we pulled it all together.”
The Hornets fought back to tie the final game at 10. An ace by junior Madison Wendling staked New Lothrop to a 12-10 lead and Krupp’s kill made it 13-10 Hornets. Kills by Martin and Krupp then clinched the victory.
New Lothrop, led by Carley Martin’s 18 kills, 24 digs and four aces, improved to 8-2 overall. Kara Wendling had 11 kills and four blocks while Krupp had nine kills, five aces and 13 digs.
New Lothrop setter Taylor Moore had 40 assists to go with eight aces. Madison Wendling added 25 digs, while Grace Osborn had 20 digs and seven aces.
Chesaning (0-9, 0-2 MMAC) won the first set 26-24. New Lothrop won the second 25-13, but the Indians took a 2-1 lead with a 25-23 win. The Hornets forced the fifth set with 25-21 win in the fourth set.
New Lothrop coach Rondalee Beardslee said her team made several mistakes, but managed to overcome them. She said Chesaning played very spirited in front on an enthusiastic student section.
“We, obviously, did not play our best volleyball tonight,” Beardslee said. “Even though I give the kids credit for never giving up, and walking away with the win, we were not satisfied. We played sluggishly and had a hard time getting moving. We have a lot of work to do if we want to continue to play at a high level and reach our goals.”
Beardslee said said she made a change in the lineup in the fourth set and it paid off.
“That helped us tremendously and Kara Wendling did a great job of stepping up on the outside and putting the ball away,” she said. “Chesaning did a great job tonight of keeping us off our game and we struggled right off the bat with our serve receive, which made it hard for us to put the ball away. They came ready to play.”
Wendling said it was an important win.
“I feel really good about the win,” Wendling said. “I feel we played really well. We definitely could have done better, but there’s more to learn for us.”
Chesaning coach Ron Poyer said it was the best his team had played all season, though 12 service errors did not help the Indians’ cause.
“Maybe if we have half of those put in play, maybe we’re looking at a different score,” Poyer said. “We’ve had some really tough games against some good teams. If we play like this, then a lot of our games this season would look different right now. We’re struggling to find a win and hopefully we can build on this.”
Sophomore Ava Devereaux led the Indians attack with 10 kills and nine blocks. Senior Kylie Morse added four blocks.
“We knew it was going to be tough so we had to come as a team,” Devereaux said. “Yesterday we had a rough go (against Bullock Creek and Shepherd). We knew we wanted to compete and we did … Our blocking was on point tonight. And even tips, getting touches on the ball helped the back row. We knew (Martin) was going to be a good hitter and hit her spots and we needed to block her. And we did pretty well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.