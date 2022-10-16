Peyton McGowan stars at middle linebacker for Morrice

MORRICE — Peyton McGowan has made a major impact for the Morrice football team at middle linebacker this fall.

This week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week has racked up a team-high 76 tackles through the first eight weeks for the Orioles, who stand 7-1 overall and 7-1 in the Central Michigan 8-Man Football Conference.

