MORRICE — Peyton McGowan has made a major impact for the Morrice football team at middle linebacker this fall.
This week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week has racked up a team-high 76 tackles through the first eight weeks for the Orioles, who stand 7-1 overall and 7-1 in the Central Michigan 8-Man Football Conference.
Peyton, a triplet along with brother Drew McGowan, Morrice’s talented receiver, and sister Kaylee McGowan, a standout volleyball player for the Orioles, has made his own mark as a two-way starter on the gridiron. Besides wreaking havoc on defense, Peyton has been a steady offensive lineman at the guard position.
But make no mistake about it, Peyton McGowan naturally prefers the defensive side of the ball. He posted a season-high 12 tackles in Morrice’s latest triumph — a 46-24 victory over Portland St. Patrick Friday.
“I enjoy defense more,” McGowan said. “It’s more physical definitely. My best game was Breckenridge (a 42-20 win for Morrice). That was probably my most fun game. There was one play where me and my brother were both a part of. He went to sack the QB and he threw it and I intercepted it. I dove for it and caught it. So I went straight to the ground … That was a pretty fun play.”
McGowan says the simple thrill of the tackle fuels his love for defense.
“I don’t know how to describe it, if you get a tackle, there’s a rush of adrenaline,” the senior said. “All of your teammates are just hyping everybody up. It’s so much better.”
The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder combines natural instincts with quickness, agility, strength and quick thinking, according to Morrice head football coach Kendall Crockett.
“As the middle linebacker for our team, Peyton is asked to identify formations and put people in the right place,” Crockett said. “This is his first year starting at that position and he’s gotten better each week. His ability to make the correct reads and move sideline to sideline makes him a terrific linebacker. He has improved every single week at the position and is a great team leader for our team. I look forward to seeing him continue over the next several weeks.”
McGowan said that last year Morrice’s abundance of seniors relegated him to a backup role on defense. But this year, he earned the opportunity to play a starring role.
“I played second string last year and I didn’t play that much because the first string guy was Todd Nanasy, really good,” McGowan said. “He played over me every game. I went in when we were blowing teams out. I did play linebacker last year and that’s all I played, really.”
McGowan lines up at right guard on the offensive line, often clearing holes for his brother to run through.
“Offense wasn’t really my strong suit the past three years,” McGowan said. “I was right end and now I’m guard. I never really played offense at all last year.”
McGowan downplays his role on offense but Crockett says the senior has been one of the most consistent pieces on the offensive line.
“As a first-year starter as an offensive lineman again he has done extremely well,” Crockett said. “We have a lot of different formations and movement on our offense that he has picked up and continues to improve on. He has become a very reliable guard for our football team and has picked up everything very quickly and has become one of our best lineman this season.”
Morrice was able to run for more than 500 yards Friday in the win over Portland St. Patrick.
McGowan is one of the strongest players on the team but said his brother Drew is even stronger in terms of weight lifting.
“Drew is the strongest on the team,” he said. “I’m No. 2. We work out together.”
Crockett said that besides Peyton McGowan’s outstanding play on defense and offense, he has also been an excellent role model for the younger players to follow.
“He’s an excellent player, student, and an overall great person and he deserves what he has earned here and I look forward to seeing what he and the football team can do come playoffs,” Crockett said.
Looking ahead to week nine and beyond, McGowan said the post-season playoffs are right around the corner and the team would like to make a long run.
“We really want to win regionals, that would be cool,” McGowan said. “It depends who we get into the playoffs with. It could be Coleman. It’s going to be tough but we want to beat them. Regionals would be nice to win.”
The senior has also competed in track and field as a hurdler at Morrice.
“I got eighth place at regionals and I medaled (in the 110-meter hurdles),” McGowan said.
He clocked a personal-best time of 18.39 seconds and later went on to finish eighth at the MITCA Division 4 state finals in the same event.
He also competed in the 300 hurdles and the 4x400 meter relays.
The senior said he plans on attending Lansing Community College and hopes to become an electrician.
McGowan maintains a cumulative grade point average of 3.72.
