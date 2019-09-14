CARSON CITY — Brodie Crim passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more as Perry held on to beat Carson City-Crystal 36-30 Friday night.
Crim finished with 120 yards on the ground and was 4 of 9 for 115 yards through the air. Jared Warfle ran for 121 yards and a touchdown, while Donovan Pearsall caught two passes for 84 yards and a score.
Perry broke a 16-16 halftime tie in the third quarter on Crim’s 5-yard TD run. Carson City had a chance to tie the game at 23, but their two-point conversion attempt failed. Warfle and Crim responded in the fourth quarter with a pair of TD runs to give the Ramblers a two-score cushion.
Warfle and Pearsall each had nine tackles on defense. After blowing a two-touchdown lead in Week 1 against Laingsburg, Perry was able to hold off a comeback attempt this time by the Eagles.
“We grew up after that Laingsburg game,” Perry coach Jeff Bott said. “The boys stepped up tonight and I was very proud of their effort.”
Ovid-Elsie 38, LakeVille 0
OTISVILLE — Ovid-Elsie piled up 235 yards on the ground and held Otisville LakeVille to just 18 yards of offense to pick up its first win of the season.
Cooper Beard had a pair of touchdown runs, gaining 43 yards. Logan Thompson led the ground attack with 76 yards on seven carries and a score. Shayne Loynes and Colton Sutliff also found paydirt.
Marauders (1-2, 1-1 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) quarterback Aaron Hurst was efficient, completing 8 of 10 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. Justin Moore caught five passes for 49 yards.
LakeVille (0-3, 0-1 MMAC) had negative-8 yards rushing and just 26 yards through the air.
Morrice 60, Atherton 0
BURTON — Morrice shutout Burton Atherton 60-0 Friday to streak to its 16th straight win.
The Orioles (3-0), the defending Division 1 state champions in 8-man football, scored 53 points in the first half and cruised to the victory. Atherton (0-3) has struggled in its first year of eight-man, giving up at least 60 points in each of its first three contests.
Shane Cole caught two touchdown passes — a 41-yarder and a 30-yarder. Jonathan Carpenter rushed for two TDs and totaled 64 yards on six carries. Garrett DeLau had 77 yards on eight carries with a TD. Wyatt Wesley also rushed for two scores.
Peyton Smith had five tackles for the Orioles.
Laingsburg 27, Potterville 0
POTTERVILLE — A.J. Eggleston ran for 140 yards and a touchdown, and Doug Matthews passed for two touchdowns as Laingsburg blanked winless Potterville 27-0 Friday.
The Wolfpack (3-0, 2-0 CMAC) held the Vikings to 146 yards. Eggleston had 16 carries on the night, highlighted by a 3-yard TD run to cap the scoring.
Matthews competed 5 of 10 pass attempts for 119 yards, two TDs and one interception. He tossed a 4-yard score to Zach Hawes and a 73-yarder to Austin Randall.
Parker Gregg had 11 tackles for the winning side. Randall had nine stops.
Lake Fenton 28, Corunna 22
LINDEN — Nathan DeMasi’s 3-yard touchdown with 8:36 held up as the winning score as Lake Fenton rallied to beat Corunna.
Corunna trailed 14-0 early, but Nick Yarmuth found the end zone on a 2-yard run and Peyton Norton hit Wyatt Crego for a 49-yard scoring strike to take a 15-14 lead at halftime. Corunna went up 22-14 in the third quarter on Scout Jones’ 31-yard TD run.
Lake Fenton cut it to 22-20 late in the third on an 18-yard TD pass from Reid Shumaker to Michael O’Brien. DeMasi then capped a six-play, 60-yard drive with his TD plunge on 3rd and 1.
Corunna had two chances to go back in front, but both drives stalled around the Lake Fenton 20-yard line.
Yarmuth finished with 104 yards on 18 carries. Norton complete just 3 of 16 passes for 57 yards and threw two interceptions.
Corunna linebacker Porter Zeeman racked up nine tackles on defense. Teammate Scout Jones had eight tackles and an interception.
Shumaker tossed two touchdowns on 9 of 18 passing for the Blue Devils.
Montrose 59, Chesaning 20
MONTROSE — In a battle of unbeatens, Montrose downed Chesaning 59-20 Friday.
Matt Warby had a 75-yard kickoff return touchdown for the Indians. Quarterback Trent Devereaux returned from injury and completed 4 of 8 passes for 46 yards and one TD. Devereaux also rushed 16 times for 43 yards. Alex Thiel rushed seven times for 48 yards and one TD.
David Smith had nine tackles for the Indians (2-1, 1-1 MMAC).
Mt. Morris 21, Durand 12
DURAND — Mt. Morris defeated Durand 21-12 Friday.
Brock Holek had a 95-yard scoring run for the Railroaders, while Jacob Lockhart scored on a short run in the second half.
“We didn’t executive at the line of scrimmage and you can’t win if you don’t do that,” Durand coach Rick Winbigler said.
The Railroaders fell to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the MMAC. The Panthers rose to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in league play.
PERRY 36, CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL 30
Perry 9 7 7 13 — 36
CC-C 0 16 6 8 — 30
First Quarter
P: Donovan Pearsall 69 pass from Brodie Crim (conversion failed).
P: Jared Warfle 25 FG.
Second Quarter
CCC: 6 run (conversion good)
P: Jake Orweller 33 pass from Crim (kick good).
CCC: 60 run (conversion good).
Third Quarter
P: Crim 5 run (kick good).
CCC: 25 run (conversion failed).
Fourth Quarter
P: Warfle 1 run (kick failed).
P: Crim 39 run (kick good).
CCC: TD (conversion good).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Perry — Warfle 22-121, TD; Crim 12-120, 2 TD
PASSING: Perry — Crim 4-9-115, 2 TD.
RECEIVING: Perry — Pearsall 2-84, TD
DEFENSE: Perry — Warfle 9 tackles; Pearsall 9 tackles.
Records: CC-C 1-2; Perry 2-1.
LAKE FENTON 28, CORUNNA 22
Corunna 0 15 7 0 — 22
Lake Fenton 8 6 6 8 — 28
First Quarter
LF: James Hamilton 3 run (Hamilton run), 4:53.
Second Quarter
LF: Ryan Murany 6 pass from Reid Shumaker (pass failed), 11:54.
C: Nick Yarmuth 2 run (Yarmuth run), 7:19.
C: Wyatt Crego 49 pass from Peyton Norton (Fisher Morris kick), 0:4.
Third Quarter
C: Scout Jones 31 run (Morris kick), 6:05.
LF: Michael O’Brien 18 pass from Shumaker (pass failed), 1:17.
Fourth Quarter
LF: Nathan DeMasi 3 run (DeMasi run), 8:36.
TEAM STATISTICS
Cor LF
First downs 18 14
Total yards 270 213
Rushes-yards 46-213 33-101
Passing 3-17-57 9-18-112
Penalties-yards 6-55 5-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Lake Fenton — Hamilton 17-71, TD; O’Brien 5-44. Corunna — Yarmuth 18-104, TD; Norton 17-56; Jones 4-34, TD; Morris 6-25; Crego 1-(minus 6).
PASSING: Lake Fenton — Shumaker 9-18-112, 2 TD, INT. Corunna — Norton 3-16-57, TD, 2 INT
RECEIVING: Lake Fenton — Murany 6-69 TD; O’Brien 1-18, TD. Corunna — Crego 1-49, TD; Yarmuth 1-6; Jones 1-2.
DEFENSE: Lake Fenton — Hamilton 11 tackles, 1 sack. Corunna — Porter Zeeman 9 tackles, 1 sack; Jones 8 tackles, INT.
Records: Lake Fenton 1-2 (1-0 Flint Metro Stars); Corunna 0-3 (0-1 Flint Metro Stars).
OVID-ELSIE 38, OTISVILLE LAKEVILLE 0
Ovid-Elsie 13 19 6 0 — 38
LakeVille 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
OE: Kyren Henning 21 pass from Aaron Hurst (kick failed), 10:10.
OE: Shayne Loynes 20 run (Jackson Thornton kick), 7:09.
Second Quarter
OE: Cooper Beard 2 run (kick failed), 11:55.
OE: Logan Thompson 4 run (Thornton kick), 5:44.
OE: Beard 7 run (kick failed), 0:13.
Third Quarter
OE: Colton Sutliff 6 run (kick failed), 3:30.
TEAM STATISTICS
O-E LkVle
First downs 16 3
Total yards 331 18
Rushes-yards 31-235 21-(-8)
Passing 8-10-96 4-11-26
Penalties-yards 9-70 4-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: LakeVille — Sam Jackson 9-13. Ovid-Elsie — Thompson 7-76, TD; Loynes 3-43, TD; Beard 9-43, 2 TD; Hurst 4-32; Zach Miller 3-20; Sutliff 2-10, TD; Henning 2-8; Max Spiess 1-3.
PASSING: LakeVille — Anthony Loik 4-11-26, INT. Ovid-Elsie — Hurst 8-10-96, TD.
RECEIVING: LakeVille — Kohl Jobson 1-14; Codie Pyles 2-19; Thade Ferris 1-3. Ovid-Elsie — Moore 5-49; Henning 1-21; Alex Wilson 1-14; Luis Johnson 1-12.
DEFENSE: Ovid-Elsie — Sutliff 7 tackles, INT; Moore 2 sacks.
Records: LakeVille 0-3 (0-2 MMAC); Ovid-Elsie 1-2 (1-1 MMAC).
LAINGSBURG 27, POTTERVILLE 0
Laingsburg 0 14 6 7 — 27
Potterville 0 0 0 0 — 0
Second Quarter
LAI: Zach Hawes 4 pass from Doug Matthews (Chris Freels kick), 9:07.
LAI: Austin Randall 73 pass from Matthews (Freels kick), 0:31.
Third Quarter
LAI: Freels 34 field goal, 8:01.
LAI: Freels 37 field goal, 1:29.
Fourth Quarter
LAI: A.J. Eggleston 3 run (Freels kick), 7:28.
TEAM STATISTICS
Lai Pot
First downs 12 8
Total yards 274 146
Rushes-yards 27-155 40-146
Passing 5-10-119 1-5-0
Penalties-yards 7-65 5-22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Potterville — Team: 40-146. Laingsburg — Team: 27-155. A.J. Eggleston 16-140, TD; Matthews 9-13.
PASSING: Potterville — 1-5-0. Laingsburg — Matthews 5-10-119, 2 TD, 1 INT.
RECEIVING: Laingsburg — Austin Randall 1-73, TD; Colt Wurm 2-40, Zach Hayes 1-4 TD; Ethan Fleming 1-2.
DEFENSE: Laingsburg — Parker Gregg 11 tackles, Austin Randall 9 tackles, Gavin Grinstern 6 tackles.
Records: Potterville 0-3, 0-2 CMAC. ; Laingsburg 3-0, 2-0 CMAC.
MONTROSE 59, CHESANING 20
Chesaning 0 6 8 6 — 20
Montrose 20 13 19 8 — 59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Chesaning — Trent Devereaux 16-43; Alex Thiel 7-48, TD
PASSING: Chesaning — Devereaux 4-8-46, TD.
RECEIVING: Chesaning — Adam Kulhanek 1-24, TD, Nick Fowler 1-11, Ty Gross 1-9.
DEFENSE: Chesaning — David Smith 9, Matt Warby 8, Nick Fowler 5.
Records: Montrose 3-0, 2-0 MMAC; Chesaning 2-1, 1-1 MMAC.
