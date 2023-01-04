OWOSSO — Skotti Ball-Duley sank four 3-pointers in the first half as Owosso built a sturdy 28-18 halftime lead over visiting Durand Tuesday.
Ball-Duley, a junior southpaw shooting guard, finished with 15 points, five rebounds and three steals as the Trojans captured their second straight victory, 46-33, over the Railroaders. Freshman point guard Danica Dwyer scored 12 points with four assists for Owosso, now 4-3 overall.
Owosso proved strongest in the middle quarters with runs of 15-7 and 14-8. Peyton Spicer cleared 13 rebounds including seven on the offensive glass and joined Reese Thayer with seven points.
Senior guard Jordyn Lawrence finished with 16 points for the Railroaders (4-5), who dropped their fourth straight game after starting the season 4-1. Izzy Konesny added five points and Rebecca Gilbert scored four.
Owosso took a 42-26 lead into the final eight minutes and Durand never cut the deficit to single digits.
Trojan coach Jeremy Dwyer said it was a good way to get back from the long holiday break, as Owosso was able to rebound and take care of the basketball and shoot well Tuesday.
“Spicer’s seven offensive rebounds were really big for us,” Dwyer said. “We knew they were going to put pressure on us coming out. So we figured if we could get the ball in — that’s where they create most of their turnovers on that first initial pass. We handled that really well. We also shot the ball really well the first two quarters. Skotti came out on fire.
“We still haven’t got all five going in the same game at the same time. But we’re getting enough of everybody so it’s not affecting the other stuff,” he continued. “We’re doing all the little things — things like going for loose balls and diving. That was a physical game.”
Dwyer was particularly happy with his team’s defense, which held Durand to 15 second-half points. On the whole, he was happy to see aggressive play on both ends.
“(Durand has) got a couple of really good scorers on their team,” Dwyer said. “And we wanted just to play them straight up and to know where they were at. We made a couple of forced turnovers but the girls want to run and that’s what they want to do. Getting them to run under control, it’s a learned art, so we had a couple of forced turnovers there.”
Desiree Mofield converted a free throw with 4.6 seconds left in the first quarter to give Owosso a 13-11 lead entering the second.
Ball-Duley converted two 3-pointers in the first quarter and two more in the second quarter. Dwyer’s 3-pointer from the baseline made it 18-11 Owosso with 6:50 left in the half. A free throw by Spicer and a Ball-Duley 3-pointer made it 22-13 Trojans.
Lawrence answered with a 3-pointer of her own to pull Durand to within six and the talented Railroader guard scored a two-pointer moments later and it was a four-point deficit. But Ball-Duley answered with another 3-pointer and the Trojans took a 10-point lead into the second half.
Ball-Duley said that Owosso played well together Tuesday.
“We definitely shared the ball better than we ever have so far this season,” Ball-Duley said. “And I think our team is just starting to click because our chemistry has gotten way better.”
The junior said her outside shooting is something she doesn’t have to think about.
“I don’t have to worry about my 3s,” Ball-Duley said. “That is just going smoothly for me this year.”
Owosso extended its lead to 16 points after three quarters. Durand pulled within 11 points, at 44-33, when Lawrence scored a 3-point play with 5:31 left. But that’s as close as the Railroaders could get in the final eight minutes.
Durand head coach Dave Inman gave credit to Owosso. He thought his team had some good looks that they just couldn’t complete.
Some missed shots inside proved to be some missed opportunities, he said.
“I knew Spicer would be tough to stop,” Inman said. “We’re still fighting around the basket — that’s one of the big things we’re working on is rebounding and inside play — on defense and offense and Spicer is a really good player. She’s really good around the basket. And they had some real strong inside players. And Skotti Ball-Duley shot the ball as good or better than we thought she would. Dwyer drove to the basket well. They didn’t do anything different than what we thought they would do and some of our looks inside were good against their defense — they switched their defense a couple of times. I liked the looks we were getting but we missed about 10 shots inside, right around the basket.”
DURAND SCORING: Rebecca Gilbert 2 0-0 4, Sydney Leydig 1 0-0 2, Jordyn Lawrence 6 2-2 16, Izzy Konesny 1 3-4 5, Marissa Harper 1 1-3 3, Rylee Remington 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 6-9 33.
OWOSSO SCORING: Desiree Mofield 1 1-4 3, Danica Dwyer 5 1-4 12, Reese Thayer 3 1-3 7, Skotti Ball-Duley 4 3-4 15, Lexi Hemker 1 0-0 2, Peyton Spicer 1 5-8 7. Totals 15 11-23 46.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.