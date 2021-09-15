VERMONTVILLE — Paige Bigelow had seven aces, nine kills and six digs Tuesday as Perry’s volleyball team defeated Maple Valley in straight sets, 25-15, 25-9, 25-8.
Shyann Decator, Bailey Flick and Lorraine Tharnish each had four kills for the Ramblers (3-1, 2-0 Greater Lansing Activities Conference). Flick had 15 assists and Tharnish recorded 11 assists.
Kallei Brown added seven digs and Bri Pung chipped in four aces and five digs.
Morrice spikes Atherton
MORRICE — Aubrey Rogers served up 11 aces and Emma Valentine and Zora Jean each registered seven kills as Morrice swept Burton Atherton 25-15, 25-8, 25-15 Tuesday.
Abi Beem had 19 assists for the Orioles (3-2 overall, 2-1 Genesee Area Conference).
Makenzie Doerner had 10 digs, while Rogers added seven digs. Anna Gooding and Beem each had two aces.
Byron bests LakeVille
OTISVILLLE — Violet Schmidt had seven aces and Haylee Schott added seven kills to lead Byron past Otisville LakeVille, 25-9, 25-10, 19-25, 25-18 Tuesday.
Schmidt also had 12 assists. Kelsea Strzelecki recorded five kills for the winners.
Schott had five digs and Kierra Conlen had four.
Mt. Morris tops Durand
MT. MORRIS — Mt. Morris defeated Durand 25-11, 25-19, 25-12 Tuesday.
Avery Gilson recorded 16 digs for Durand. Sydney Leydig had two aces and five assists. Jade Garske and Raegan Taylor each had two kills.
Garske added nine digs and Molly Winston had seven.
