OWOSSO — When Owosso head coach Devin Pringle took over the varsity football program in 2017, he had one message for the community: “Give me three years and we can put a competitive product on the field.”
The Trojans are still trying to put it all together.
On Friday, a sluggish first half riddled with missed tackles plagued Owosso as it dropped its home opener at Willman Field to Goodrich, 35-14.
Owosso (0-3, 0-1 Flint Metro Stars) was without six defensive starters, though Pringle expects five to be back on the field next week against Ortonville Brandon. Pringle said the goal moving forward is to get better each day.
“I still am a firm believer that when we get our guys back, we keep getting healthy, we keep grinding, we can give this community a program they can be proud of on and off the field,” Pringle said. “Our kids have invested so much time in the offseason, and so much weight room time and so much camp time and skill time to improve our football level. You’re going to have to carry them off on a stretcher to get them to quit.”
Quarterback Aidan Rubio led the way for Goodrich, completing 10 of 13 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns.
Colton Blaha led the Trojan offense, rushing for 118 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
Despite the loss, Pringle said he’s proud of his team’s effort.
“I like my team, I like my kids, I like their work ethic, I like their effort,” Pringle said. “Goodrich certainly has some athletes, and when they get loose in space out there they can create some problems. We faced a little bit of that tonight, you know, those athletes got loose in space, and one missed tackle for them turns into 40 yards the other way.”
Owosso had the offense rolling early on, driving 66 yards for a touchdown on the game’s opening drive. Running back Colton Blaha punched it in from 13 yards out to make it 7-0 Trojans with 7:52 remaining in the first quarter.
Goodrich responded with a touchdown of its own just two and a half minutes later — an 11-yard strike from Rubio to JaCoby Brandon — tying things up a seven apiece late in the first quarter.
The Martians proceeded to pull away in the second, outscoring Owosso 21-0 in the quarter with touchdowns by Gage Ashley, Juwan Vines and Rubio.
It was 28-7 Goodrich at halftime.
The Trojan defense showed signs of life in the second half, allowing only one touchdown — a 2-yard run by Vines with 8:43 remaining in the third quarter.
“We didn’t come out to play in the first half, that’s just facts, we didn’t come out to play, but in the second half we came out and fought hard,” linebacker Brett Hudecek said. “What (assistant) coach (Kevin) Moore iterated is we need to have fun, and that’s what we did, we came out and had fun in that second half.”
Hudecek forced the lone turnover of the ballgame for the Trojans, a 32-yard fumble recovery midway through the fourth quarter, giving Owosso good field position near the Goodrich 40-yard-line.
“I wasn’t even expecting it myself, he just kind of left it out there for me and I just took a little chance and good things happened,” Hudecek said. “I mean, I’m not the fastest, but I tried. That’s all I can really do.”
Two plays later, Hudecek delivered a strike from the quarterback position, connecting with Hunter Blaha for a 37-yard touchdown, cutting the Martians lead to 35-14 with 4:25 left in the fourth.
The Trojans would come no closer, as Goodrich ran out the clock with a lengthy drive to seal the victory, 35-14.
Pringle said Hudecek’s performance is just indicative of who he is as a person.
“He’s a kid who, no one is going to be wowed by his athletic skills or his flat-line speed, but he’s a heart kid that works hard and grinds and tries to do the right things,” Pringle said. “He made a great effort play that got the football for us and got us a little bit of momentum going there … He works hard on every down no matter what the situation is.”
GOODRICH 35, OWOSSO 14
Goodrich 7 21 7 0 — 35
Owosso 7 0 0 7 — 14
First Quarter
OW: Colton Blaha 13 run (Noah Jafri kick), 7:52
GR: JaCoby Brandon 11 pass from Aidan Rubio (Riley Moore kick), 5:05
Second Quarter
GR: Gage Ashley 21 pass from Rubio (Moore kick), 11:21
GR: Juwan Vines 36 run (Moore kick), 8:39
GR: Rubio 15 pass from Nolan Robb (Moore kick), 0:16
Third Quarter
GR: Vines 2 run (Moore kick), 8:43
Fourth Quarter
OW: Hunter Blaha 37 pass from Brett Hudecek (Jafri kick), 4:25
TEAM STATISTICS
GR OW
First downs 15 6
Total yards 361 187
Rushes-yards 31-176 36-129
Passing 11-14-185 4-7-58
Penalties-yards 4-30 2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Owosso — Colton Blaha 18-118, TD Goodrich — Juwan Vines 10-77, 2 TD
PASSING: Owosso — Hudecek 2-3-37, TD Goodrich — Rubio 10-13-170, 2 TD; Nolan Robb 1-1-15, TD
RECEIVING: Owosso — Hunter Blaha 2-37, TD. Goodrich — JaCoby Brandon 2-27, TD; Tyson Davis 4-69; Rubio 1-15, TD
DEFENSE: Owosso — Hudecek fumble recovery
Records: Owosso 0-3 (0-1); Goodrich 2-1 (1-0)
