BYRON — James Miller and Mason Stark each scored in the first half to guide Byron past Birch Run 2-0 Tuesday at Eagle Stadium.
Billy Bailey made four saves for the Eagles. Byron got assists from Stark and Miller.
Linden 6, Owosso 0
LINDEN — Five second-half goals lifted Linden past Owosso 6-0 Tuesday.
The hosts outshot Owosso 15-2. Charles DeWeese was credited with nine saves for the Trojans.
Owosso coach Phil Gobel said Linden “shifted into a different gear” in the second half.
Owosso now stands 0-3-1 overall and 0-3-1 in the Flint Metro League.
