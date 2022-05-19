This week’s College Notes has given me a newfound appreciation for the amount of time and energy collegiate track and field athletes must put into their sport.
I’m not in any position to state empirically whether they’re working harder at their craft than athletes in other latitudes, but they’ve certainly got to stay competiton-ready for big chunk of the year.
This year, indoor season began in December for a number of teams. It blended seamlessly into outdoor season, which is still ongoing, and won’t end until next month for the best of the best. It’s a slog, no two ways about it. And distance runners tend to double in cross country during the fall months.
Runner’s high is a real thing, I guess. It’s a pity I’ve never gone off on that particular jag.
In any case, here’s what has been going on in the realm of run, jump and throw this season:
The Corunna-to-
Detroit Pipeline
Zach Kuran — The longest-tenured of several ex-Cavaliers at the University of Detroit-Mercy, Kuran has been a 400-meter specialist this season, running the distance solo, and in relays.
His personal-best time came at the Horizon League Outdoor Championships earlier in the month, where he ran a 51.74, but this was only good enough for 16th-place in the preliminaries. Kuran’s best solo finish came at the indoor Silverston Invitational in Ann Arbor on Feb. 18, where he finished fourth.
As a relay team member, he fared better, finishing first at the Silverston with a time of 3:32.65, as well as at the Jack Skoog Open on Jan. 29 (3:40.23).
Gabriel Baumchen — Primarily a hurdler, Baumchen also occasionally ran obstacle-free middle distances. His best solo finish came in the 110-meter hurdles at the Oakland-hosted Golden Grizzlies Invite April 8-9. He finished third with a time of 16.60.
Baumchen did set two personal bests this season in the 6o-meter hurdles and 400-meter run, however. He finished the former in 8.97 seconds at the Silverston Invitational and the latter in 56.46 at Jack Skoog.
Evie Wright — A distance runner in her first season at UDM, Wright competed at 1,500, 3,000 and 5,000 meters, her best finish being a 13th place. Her best time at 1,500 meters was 4:53.68 at the Elaine Leigh Invitational April 22-23. At 5,000, her best mark was 18:02.32, achieved at Bucknell’s Bison Invitational the week before. She only ran 3,000 meters once, finishing 15th at the Horizon League Indoor Championships in 10:30.19.
The Big Ten Two
Courtney Krupp, Michigan State University (New Lothrop) — Krupp only ran in six meets this year, but did manage to snag one first-place finish, topping a field of 34 in the 1,500 meters at the Jack Shaw Invitational in Kalamazoo April 29-30. Krupp ran the race in 4:36.99.
The 1,500 was Krupp’s main event, but she also ran the 3,000- and 800-meter races on on occasion, finishing 12th in the 3,000 at the Badgers Windy City Invite in February in 10:02.43 and 33rd in the 800 at the Indiana University Relays (2:29.31).
Brady Hawks, Purdue (Laingsburg) — Primarily a pole vaulter, Hawks also ran a leg of 1,600-meter relay at the Louisville Invitational in mid-April, helping his co-runners finish fourth, with a time of 3:22.38.
In the pole vault his personal best was 4.32 meters, achieved at the Fred Wilt Invitational on Dec. 4 — good for sixth place.
Everyone Else
Jessica Marvin, Davenport (Byron) — Marvin has had an excellent year for Davenport. If there was something the Panthers wanted her to hurl, Marvin has hurled it, competing in the shot put, discuss throw, hammer toss and weight throw over the course of the season.
The ex-Eagle has set multiple Davenport school records in 2022.
At the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Indoor Championships in February, Marvin set the women’s shot put record with a toss of 13.28 meters (43-feet, 7 inches). Then, at the conference’s outdoor championships earlier in the month, she broke her own record with a mark of 13.5 meters (44-3 1/2). Her efforts helped the Panther women to a fourth-place team finish at the latter meet — Davenport’s best finish since joining up.
She also set the school’s discus throw record at the outdoor finals, at 42.82 meters before breaking it on May 10 at the Grand Valley State Last Chance Meet, with a mark of 42.92 meters.
Marvin’s toss at the May 10 meet was the only one that actually netted her a first-place finish. Her log is littered with seconds, thirds and so on. Still, she’s definitely made a place for herself in Davenport lore.
Emme Koutz, Adrian College (Owosso) — The sophomore ex-Trojan was distance fixture for the Bulldogs this year. Koutz most consistently ran at 800 meters and in the 1,600-meter relay, but she also competed at 1,5oo meters (and in one-mile runs) and, less frequently, 5,000 meters.
Koutz had the best times by a Bulldog this year in all of her races. Her best performances came at the MIAA Outdoor Championships, which ran May 5-6. She ran the 800 meters in 2:19.66 in the event prelims to register a personal best, and finished the 1,500 in 4:55.32 to PR again. Koutz only placed sixth and seventh overall in these races, but still made huge leaps vs. her past performance.
Her best time as a member of the 1,600 relay team during the outdoor season, came at the Concordia Legacy Invitational, which ran April 29-30. Koutz in her teammates, logged a time of 4:28.21 to take first at the event. She also won the 1,500-meter race at Concordia in 5:04.02.
Other firsts came at the Don Kleinow Memorial Invitational at 800 meters (2:23.89), the Bill Bippes Cougar Classic at 1,500 meters (5:03.29) and the indoor Reggie Thomas Classic in the 1,600 (4:24.7).
Denver Orlando, Olivet College (Byron) — A tale of two cities condensed into one man, Orlando is a pole vaulter for Olivet. Or rather, he is the pole vaulter for Olivet, given that he’s the only one listed on the Comets’ men’s roster.
Orlando’s best vault of the year-to-date came during the indoor season. He cleared 4.28 meters at the Saginaw Valley State-hosted Doug Hansen Open, taking second at the event.
During the outdoor season his best mark was 4.25 meters, which he logged at the Grand Valley State 10-Event Last Chance Meet on May 10, but this was only good enough for 11th-place.
The highlight of Orlando’s season was likely his first-place finish at the Margaret Simmons Invite hosted by Murray State University March 25-26. He only cleared 4.2 meters, but that was enough to beat the field. For his efforts he was named the Dean Trailways “Comet of the Week.”
Orlando’s other first-place finish came at Olivet’s own Comet Invitational April 1.
Lucas Woodruff, Northwood (Laingsburg) — In his first year at Northwood, the Laingsburg grad made appearances at six meets.
Another distance runner, he ran the 800 three times and the 1500 and 1,600 relay twice. The 1,600 relay provided him with his lone first-place finish, which occurred at the indoor SVSU Tune-up on Feb. 18. He and his teammates ran the race in 3:32.04. Woodruff also finished fourth in the 800-meter race at the event, with a time of 1:57.16.
Ryan O’Neill, Lake Superior State (Perry) — Running mainly at 800 meters — with dips into 1,500 and 1,600 relay — O’Neill posted the best time by an LSSU primary distance, with a 2:02.57 mark at the GLIAC Outdoor Championships. That left him in 17th-place.
A week earlier, at the Jack Shaw Invite, his slower time of 2:05.60 was good enough for first. Jack Shaw was good to O’Neill all around, as he also posted a personal best 1,500-meter time of 4:15.09.
Shaily Baynes, Aquinas College (Laingsburg) — Another pole vaulter, Baynes had a fairly consistent first collegiate season, finishing fifth in five out of her 13 meets.
Baynes also finished second twice, including at Grand Valley State’s Al Owens Classic in April, where she matched her personal-best height of 3.45 meters.
Adam Dahl, Concordia (Owosso) — Dahl was a regular at the 400 and 800 meters for Concordia, and experimented once in the javelin toss for spice. He never placed very high, but improved his time over the course of the year, logging a personal best (2:27.01) in the 800 at the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Championships at the beginning of the month.
Becky Marvin, Tiffin (Byron) — The younger Marvin was only active during Tiffin’s indoor season. Another thrower, her best effort came at the Reggie Thomas Classic, where she placed ninth in the shot put with a mark of 12.15 meters.
Allissa Ash, Ferris State (Byron) — The ex-Eagle appeared in four meets for the Bulldogs, running either the mile or 1500 meters. Her best finish was 16th at the SVSU Tune-up. She had a time of 6:18.40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.