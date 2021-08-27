LANSING — Corunna defeated Lansing Eastern 5-1 in boys tennis action Thursday.
The Cavaliers received singles wins from Colby Ardelean, Blake Princinsky and Brylon Davis.
Corunna also prevailed at first doubles with Cora Tuller and Dominic Vandusen, and at No. 2 doubles with Lucas Cunningham and Joe Knieper.
