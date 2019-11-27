It’s state championship week in Michigan, and that means one thing here at The Argus-Press.
The end of the Pigskin Picks season.
We’ve soldiered on without a local team in the mix for the past few weeks after defending state champions New Lothrop and Morrice were both ousted from the playoff race. It’s high time to mercifully put down this year’s competition, which has turned into a bit of a dud.
Like the ending of “The Sopranos,” Pigskin Picks seems destined for an anticlimactic ending. I’ve got a 10-game lead on my nearest competitors, Jerome Murphy and Connor Matthes/Tim Robinson/Mike Kruszkowski’s three-headed-monster-record. Both are tapping out with dignity, not picking enough games different to tie or take the lead.
I’m 14 or more games up on Dan Basso (14), Greyson Steele (17) and Brad Minor (22!), who are all mathematically eliminated. I floated the idea of picking enough games to make everyone technically still eligible to win, but a 23-game Pigskin Picks graphic to accommodate Brad would have been a little much.
Then we have fourth-place Josh Champlin. I was just going to fly solo on this week on picks column duty; traditionally the first and second place players each write a column for the final week. With two people tied for second and such a big lead, it really seemed like there was no point.
But Champlin, who’s 11 games back, basically begged me to write one. Pressed with the fact I only had to get one game right to win, he was defiant, saying something like “you’re either first or last.” Not sure taking the advice of Ricky Bobby is a great idea, but whatever.
It’s a little weird having the fourth-placer try to justify his chance of winning, but he’s the only one delusional enough about it, so what the heck.
You can flip (or click if you’re online) over to get his picks reasoning, if he has any, once you’re done reading the correct winners here.
Division 1
Brighton (11-2) vs. Davison (11-2)
Division 1 was a free-for-all as soon as the playoffs started: Top-ranked and defending division champ Clinton Township Chippewa Valley was upset by a 5-4 Macomb Dakota team in the first round. The end result is a final between two teams that were both unranked in the final Associated Press poll. Davison pulled off a last-minute comeback last week to get past Sterling Heights Stevenson, but I’ll give the edge to Brighton, which knocked out No. 2-ranked Belleville 22-19 in the semifinals. Brighton 26, Davison 18.
Division 2
Mona Shores (11-2) vs. Detroit MLK (11-2)
MLK, which won the D3 title in 2018, has yet to be really challenged in the playoffs. That’ll change Friday against Muskegon Mona Shores, which is coming off a wild 57-56 victory over No. 2 Walled Lake Western in the semifinals. Western didn’t have an answer for 5-foot-5 Sailors backup QB Brady Rose, who ran for 207 yards and five scores after starter Caden Broersma was hurt. MLK will have had a week to figure him out by game time. MLK 28, Mona Shores 24.
Division 3
Muskegon (13-0) vs. River Rouge (12-1)
Muskegon QB Cameron Martinez is an Ohio State commit and the reigning Michigan Player of the Year. The Big Reds, who own blowout wins over both Mona Shores and MLK, are the top-ranked team in Division 3 and are considered to be one of Michigan’s best squads regardless of division. Muskegon 38, River Rouge 17.
Division 4
Grand Rapids CC (12-1) vs. Detroit Country Day (13-0)
Finally, a 1 vs. 2 matchup. My gut tells me to pick the Catholic school when in doubt. But Country Day, the unanimous No. 1 team in D4, has a senior quarterback in Ahlon Mitchell and has beat a couple top-10 teams already in the playoffs. Country Day 33, GRCC 28.
Division 5
Lansing Catholic (12-1) vs. Almont (13-0)
Though Almont is unbeaten, I believe the Cougars have had the more challenging run through the playoffs. Lansing Catholic has already knocked off second-ranked Kingsley — which itself took out No. 1 Muskegon Oakridge — No. 8 Portland and honorable mention Olivet. Lansing Catholic 27, Almont 20.
Division 6
Maple City Glen Lake (12-1) vs. Monroe St. Mary (11-1)
Division 6 became wide open this fall when three-time defending champion Jackson Lumen Christi lost some enrollment and was bumped down to Division 7. Enter top-ranked Monroe St. Mary, which only lost to D4 Milan by a touchdown in Week 3. Glen Lake was routed by Kingsley in early October and has nearly been eliminated twice in these playoffs, eking out one-point wins in each of the last two games. MSM 38, Glen Lake 17.
Division 7
Pewamo-Westphalia (13-0) vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (13-0)
If you watch only one game all weekend, make it this one Saturday morning. Lumen Christi, as mentioned above, won the last three D6 titles before moving down to D7. P-W won the D7 title in 2016 and 2017, and knocked out 2018 champion New Lothrop two weeks ago. The Pirates’ resume also includes wins over 2018 Division 8 champion — and 2019 finalist — Reading and a 43-7 win over No. 5 Iron Mountain last week in the semis. Lumen Christi has had some close calls, which is to be expected after the Titans returned only five starters. P-W 35, Lumen Christi 31.
Division 8
Beal City (12-1) vs. Reading (12-1)
Reading returned a large portion of the team that cruised to the Division 8 title last year. The Rangers gave P-W all it could handle in a 14-0 loss in Week 1. Beal City kind of came out of nowhere, winning 12 games after going 2-7 and 4-5 in the previous two seasons. I’ll take the battle-tested Rangers to go back-to-back. Reading 40, Beal City 20.
No. 2 Ohio State (-8.5) at No. 10 Michigan
I’m in a “show me first” attitude with Michigan football in regard to Ohio State. Show me you can beat the Buckeyes, then I’ll pick you again. I’ve been burned too many times over the past few years thinking the Wolverines have finally turned the corner in the rivalry, only to see them fail spectacularly — like losing 62-39. Michigan has been much better since the second half of the Penn State game, but it’s done nothing to make me think it can hang with Justin Fields and Ohio State. Ohio State 31, Michigan 21.
Maryland at Michigan State (-22.5)
I didn’t like Michigan State -20.5 last week against Rutgers and I like it even less against a better — albeit marginally — Maryland team. Maryland, however, has not played anything close to what would be considered “well” recently, giving up 73 points to Ohio State and 54 to a 5-6 Nebraska team. Spartans, I guess, since the 3-8 Terps have nothing to play for. Michigan State 31, Maryland 7.
49ers at Ravens (-4.5)
We were going to pick Wisconsin at Minnesota at first, but this game is much more interesting. Can the 49ers’ tough defense stop Lamar Jackson? They might slow him down, but this one comes down to QB play for me, in which case Jackson > Jimmy Garoppolo. Ravens 24, 49ers 14.
Bears (-2.5) at Lions
It was three weeks ago in Chicago when the Jeff Driskel era started for the Lions in a 20-13 loss, and things have not gotten better since then. Matthew Stafford is still out and it appears Driskel now has some kind of injury, leaving David Blough as Detroit’s only healthy QB. Blough, an undrafted free agent, has never thrown an NFL pass. Having such an awful backup QB situation is an indictment of both GM Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia, who both have shown they are not capable of taking this team to the next level — as they were hired to do. Bears 27, Lions 17.
