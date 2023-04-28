LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg and Fowler split their CMAC baseball doubleheader Thursday.
The Wolfpack won the opener, 4-0, behind Ty Randall’s two-hit pitching gem that included 12 strikeouts. Randall went all seven innings.
Laingsburg jolted eight hits and scored all four of its runs in the fourth inning.
Emillio Garcia had two hits and two RBI for the Wolfpack. Randall also slugged two hits.
In the nightcap, Fowler scored both of its runs in the first inning while Laingsburg scored its run in the third.
Losing pitcher Dominic Garcia laced two of Laingsburg’s four hits. Randall drove in the team’s only run. Cam Ballard also hit safely.
Laingsburg stands 12-2 overall and 2-2 in the CMAC.
Fowler improved to 9-3 and 6-0 in league play.
Perry sweeps Sexton
LANSING — Perry spent a lot of time scoring runs — 49 all told — in a 25-0, 24-4 nonconference baseball sweep of Lansing Sexton Thursday.
The Ramblers got three hits and five RBI in Game 1 from Tristan Krupp. Joey Mcgraw-Allen and Brady Burns also slammed three hits. One of Krupp”s hits was a home run.
Mcgraw-Allen got the pitching win. he worked three innings and gave up no hts with nine strikeouts and a walk.
Nolan Krupp laced three hits for Perry in Game 2. Burns, Jylon Peek and Krupp all had two hits and two RBI.
Jackson Porter was Perry’s pitching winner. He worked two innings and gave up four runs and two hits. He struck out three.
Chesaning sweeps Ithaca
ITHACA — Chesaning swept Ithaca, 5-3 and 13-3, Wednesday.
Adam Woodcock earned the pitching win in relief for Game 1. Woodcock improved to 2-0, pitching six innings and scattering three hits with two walks and 13 strikeouts.
Woodcock and Max Volk each jolted two hits.
In the nightcap, Banks Deal eaned his first varsity pitching win. Deal dealt three innings and permitted one hit with five walks and two strikeouts.
Lucas Rumisek batted 3-for-3 for Chesaning, which improved to 12-2 overall.
SOFTBALL
Lake Fenton sweeps Cavs
LINDEN — Lake Fenton swept Corunna 11-0 and 10-5 Thursday.
Carly Pavka had one hit for the Cavaliers in the first game. Kayla Shepard threw all four innings, striking out three and walking six.
In Game 2, Corunna got two hits apiece from Gracie Crowe, Jenna Bauman and Pavka.
Maddie Shuster pitched 6 1/3 innings with two strikeouts and one walk.
Goodrich sweeps OHS
OWOSSO — Goodrich doubled up Owosso, 6-4 and 6-3 in eight innings Thursday.
The Trojans now stand 4-8 in the Flint Metro League and 4-10 in all games.
Owosso got one hit apiece from Jamie Maier, Emily Pumford and Lexi Hemker in the first game.
Audri Hrncharik suffered the loss despite giving up just three earned runs. She struck out eight and walked four.
In the nightcap, Owosso hurt itself with five errors. Danica Dwyer worked five innings and gave up two earned runs on nine hits. She struck out three and walked one. Hrncharik pitched in rleif and gave up three runs and four hits with three strikeouts.
BOYS GOLF
Stroub’s eagle lifts Durand
MONTROSE — Durand junior Kyle Stroub shot a 42, including a 10-foot eagle putt, as the Railroaders defeated New Lothrop 187-217 Thursday.
Stroub made his eagle on the par 4 No. 4 hole.
Junior Kwin Knapp and senior Mason Pancheck each shot 47s and senior Connor Hovis added a 51 for Durand.
Cole Noonan led New Lothrop with a 52.
The Railroaders are currently tied for fourth place in the MMAC and New Lothrop stands in third place.
Wolfpack
second twice
PEWAMO — Laingsburg’s boys golf squad placed second at two jamborees Wednesday at Huckleberry Creek.
On the front nine, the Wolfpack scored 184 strokes for second place behind front-running Fowler (179).
Brock Johnston of Laingsburg placed fourth with a 43. Eli Woodruff and Aiden Maddaloni each shot 46s.
On the back nine, Laingsburg finished second with a 194. Fowler was again first at 192.
Woodruff led the way with his medalist 40 while Johnston shot 46 to tie for sixth.
GIRLS SOCCER
Byron 8,
Durand 0
DURAND — Julia Slackta scored a hat trick and Reagan Murphree and Baylie Villani each scored twice to lead Byron past Durand 8-0 Thursday.
Kierra Conlen also scored for the Eagles.
Byron got two saves from Julianna Goodrich and one apiece from Olivia Chapman and Lana Treidel.
Byron improved to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in the MMAC.
Laingsburg 9, Potterville 1
POTTERVILLE — Desire Knoblauch scored three times and Callie Clark and Madi Phillips each scored twice to lift Laingsburg past Potterville 9-1 Thursday.
Addison Rusz and Addison Elkins also scored for the Wolfpack.
Erin Pohlod was the winning goalkeeper.
Laingsburg improved to 6-1-1 overall.
The Wolfpack was coming off a 0-0 tie to Bath on Tuesday.
