BATTLE CREEK — New Lothrop senior Rafael Woods reached the MHSAA Division 4 state individual bowling semifinals before falling to the eventual state champion Saturday.
Woods reached the round of 16 by placing second overall in the six-game qualifying block at M-66 Bowl in Battle Creek. Woods highlighted his qualifying with a 232 game.
The Hornet senior then defeated two opponents in the step-ladder finals. He beat Kasey Hendricks of Burton Bendle, 383-313 in a two-game series, then topped Brady Hoogerhyde of Bellaire, 436-355.
In the state semifinals, Jackson Kremer of Jackson Lumen Christi defeated Woods, 379-334. Kremer went on to capture the state title by beating Clayton Weir of Grass Lake, 441-398.
In the girls’ Division 4 state finals Saturday, New Lothrop’s Isabella Dilts finished 42nd in the qualifying block.
Byron’s Julia Slackta finished 51st.
Moore places 34th for Chesaning
JACKSON — Zander Moore of Chesaning finished 34th in the Division 3 boys state finals at JAX60 in Jackson Saturday.
Moore highlighted his six-game qualifying block with a game of 202.
Schultz 34th for O-E girls
JACKSON — Gracie Schultz of Ovid-Elsie finished 34th at the Division 3 girls individual finals at Jackson’s JAX60 Saturday.
Schultz rolled a six-game total of 997 pins. Her high game was a 190.
Corunna’s Emily Rodman finished 56th with a six-game total of 833. Rodman’s high game was a 165.
Owosso’s Caswell places 42nd
CANTON — Camden Caswell of Owosso placed 42nd in the MHSAA boys Division 2 individual finals.
Caswell scored 1,124 pins in his qualifying block. His best game was a 212.
