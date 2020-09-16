BYRON — Matthew Williams scored twice and Nathan Webster also had a goal as Byron held off Otisville LakeVille 3-2 Tuesday.
Mason Stark, James Miller and Nick Hormann all had assists for the Eagles, who got eight saves from Billy Bailey.
LakeVille, which trailed 2-1 at halftime, pulled to within 3-2 with 11 minutes left.
Ovid-Elsie 5, Durand 2
DURAND — Jackson Thornton had a hat trick and Ovid-Elsie downed Durand 5-2 Tuesday.
Camren Cuthbert and Chandler Whitfield also scored for the Marauders, who got 10 saves from Nate Reeser.
Lilly Scripter and Adam Pruett scored for Durand (0-3, 0-2 MMAC). Evan Burr made 14 saves.
BOYS TENNIS
Fenton 7, Owosso 1
OWOSSO — Fenton defeated Owosso 7-1 Tuesday.
Drew Mofield supplied the lone victory for the Trojans. The No. 3 singles player defeated Zach Michelson 6-3, 6-4.
Owosso pushed the Tigers to three sets at fourth singles but Zach Warth lost an 11-9 tiebreaker in the third set.
Owosso’s Rory Grinnell and Harrison Ketchum lost in three sets at No. 2 doubles.
