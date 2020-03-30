DURAND — Hard work, practice and persistence paid off for Jaylen Jones and his basketball exploits at Durand High School.
The 6-foot-3 senior point guard struggled from outside as a junior, but dramatically improved his shooting percentage and was named a Mid-Michigan Activities Conference second-team selection this season.
Jones led Durand in scoring (11.9 points per game), assists (2.8) and steals (2.8) and ranked second in rebounding (5.3). He improved from a 5% shooter from 3-point range as a junior to a 46% as a senior.
“His shooting (as a junior) was a major weakness,” Inman said. “Teams that scouted us didn’t even guard him at the perimeter. This season was a different story. As early as our June summer league, he was hitting his jumpers and was dominant on both sides of the floor.”
Jones said he worked on his shot — getting some help from Durand graduate Devyne Hazelwood, an MMAC first-teamer in 2019 — and the rest was determination and dedication.
“Me and (Devyne) would go up to the courts and shoot around all-day,” Jones said. “And I got better at passing and making better decisions.”
Those improvements made Jones a player other teams had to defend.
“He could take over games, create shots for his teammates, create turnovers and he was clutch in the fourth quarter of games,” Inman said.
Durand finished 12-9 this season — capturing its most wins since 1988. Jones had 12 double-digit scoring games and also posted two double-doubles.
Durand lost five straight games after winning its season opener, including an overtime loss to Byron.
But the Railroaders closed by winning seven of their last eight regular-season games, eventually falling to Ovid-Elsie in the district semifinals.
Jones, when looking back on the season, said there were some major highlights.
“One was the Mt. Morris game — we won that one in overtime,” Jones said. “And one of my other highlights was against Montrose (a 73-49 win) when I scored 23 points.”
Jones scored 14 points in the victory over Mt. Morris. Inman said it marked just the second time in 15 years that Durand had defeated Mt. Morris on the Panthers’ home floor.
Inman said Jones’ story is made even more remarkable when one considers he didn’t even play basketball as a freshman.
He moved to Durand during his freshman with his father and sister from Flint as the city was engulfed in its drinking water crisis, which began in the spring of 2014.
“When he came to Durand, he didn’t know anyone and when I had him as a ninth-grader (in school), he acted out and did things for attention,” Inman said. “He didn’t play any sports his ninth grade year but I was trying to talk him into playing as many sports as he could … He began hanging out with athletic kids and by his 10th grade year, he made an immediate impact on the JV team.”
Inman said Jones’ personality made him a favorite with teammates.
“He was one of the easiest players to coach,” Inman said. “He made his teammates better, brought no drama to the team and kept things fun. It’s easy to get sick of each other when you’re together seven days a week and on vacation periods or snow days when the rest of the school is sleeping in. But Jaylen’s personality and humor and kept everyone having fun.”
While he didn’t play as a freshman, Jones said basketball has always been his favorite sport. He started playing in the seventh grade.
Jones has not yet made a decision on which college he will attend but hopes to continue his basketball career.
Inman said Jones has inspired some younger basketball players as well at Durand.
“Jaylen was also one of our best youth coaches in our weekend K-3 youth league,” Inman said. “A lot of the young kids in Durand really look up to Jaylen, including my sons Luke and Jack.”
