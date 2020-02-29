KALAMAZOO — New Lothrop senior Justin Carnahan shed some weight to give the Hornets some options this weekend at the Division 4 team state wrestling finals.
It typified the sacrifice the No. 2-seeded Hornets are willing to pay in their bid to win a record 16th team state championship.
New Lothrop cruised past No. 7-seeded Lawton 71-6 in Friday’s quarterfinals at Kalamazoo’s Wings Event Center. Lawton won the first bout at 140 pounds but the Hornets won the next 13 matches with 10 pins, one technical fall and two decisions.
New Lothrop head coach Jeff Campbell said his team is prepared to shift its weight classes around in an effort to get past Clinton — a team he feels could be the best team on paper in Division 4 — in today’s semifinals. The Redskins are up next for the Hornets after they beat Carson City-Crystal 47-24 in the quarters
“We’ll obviously look at it more tonight now that we know where they (the Redskins of Clinton) weigh in,” Campbell said. “But it’s going to be an uphill battle. They are a really, really good team. They send out a good wrestler for every single weight class and they are going to be a tall order.
“We had a lot of guys making sacrifices to put us in a position to win tomorrow morning,” Campbell said. “So we had a lot of guys went down an extra weight class. I think that shows a lot about the character of our team. We sacrifice for each other.”
One of those making that sacrifice was Carnahan, who improved to 43-0 by downing Harrison Maynard of Lawton with a 17-1 technical fall. He cut down to 171 for the weekend, but wrestled Maynard at his normal class of 189 pounds.
“I wasn’t feeling my best,” Carnahan said. “I’m a little dehydrated, but I have a big match tomorrow. We have a lot of respect for Clinton, but I have a lot of faith in my team. We’re a confident team and a confident team is a dangerous team.”
In the other quarterfinals in Division 4 Friday, No. 1-seeded Hudson topped No. 8 Onaway, 76-5 and No. 4 Hart beat No. 5 Manchester, 43-18.
The quarterfinal matchup started out on the wrong foot for New Lothrop as Lawton’s 140-pound senior Landyn VanWyk pinned New Lothrop’s Will Craven in 5:03.
“(VanWyk) was their best wrestler,” Campbell said.
New Lothrop, however, quickly turned the tide at 145 pounds. Bryce Cheney, 28-3 as a junior, pinned Carter Crosby in 2:26. The Hornets then took a 12-6 lead when senior Austin Barnette (35-6) pinned Seth Miller of Lawton in 24 seconds.
“I felt pretty good,” Barnette said. “I was just going out there doing my job.”
New Lothrop junior Will Taylor (17-5), at 160 pounds, captured a 12-9 victory over Andrew O’Donnell. Taylor trailed 6-2 at one point but got a takedown with 30 seconds left to bump his lead up to three. It gave the Hornets a 15-6 lead in the match.
“Will Taylor wrestled a really good match against a really good kid,” Campbell said. “That was one we didn’t know if we could win on paper.”
New Lothrop kept rolling as Kody Krupp pinned Shane Barkalow in 2:24 at 171 and Carnahan collected his technical fall win at 189. Cam Orr (215) and Isiah Pasik (285) followed with on respective pins of 58 seconds and 2:54.
Daven Lockwood, New Lothrop’s 103 pounder won 6-4 before New Lothrop closed the match with five more pins: Colin Brynolfson (1:31), Caleb Sharp (1:37), Andrew Krupp (55 seconds), Alex Wolford (2:19) and Logan Wolford (51 seconds).
Barnette said today’s state semifinal will be much tighter. Clinton beat the Hornets in last year’s semifinals, 32-24.
“We’re feeling pretty good — it’s definitely going to be a battle,” Barnette said. “We’ll wrestle our best. It’s close. We just have to have things go our way. It could go either way.”
Division 4 Team State Quarterfinals
at Kalamazoo Wings Event Center
NEW LOTHROP 71, LAWTON 6
140: Landyn VanWyk (L) p. Will Craven, 5:03.
145: Bryce Cheney (NL) p. Carter Cosby, 2:26.
152: Austin Barnette (NL) p. Seth Miller, 0:25.
160: Will Taylor (NL) def. Andrew O’Donnell, 12-9.
171: Kody Krupp (NL) p. Shane Barkalow, 2:34.
189: Justin Carnahan (NL) def. Harrison Maynard, 17-1.
215: Cam Orr (NL) p. Ethan O’Donnell, 0:58.
285: Isiah Pasik (NL) p. Cody Miller, 2:54.
103: Daven Lockwood (NL) def. Dustin Mallory, 6-4.
112: Colin Brynolfson (NL) p. Andrew Garcia, 1:31.
119: Caleb Sharp (NL) p. Evan Kovach, 1:37.
125:Andrew Krupp (NL) p. Koby Sparks, 0:55.
130: Alex Wolford (NL) p. Jason Crall, 2:19.
135: Logan Wolford (NL) p. Dominic Pickett, 1:51.
