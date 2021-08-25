MORRICE — While it was raining and lightning outside, Emma Valentine provided the thunder inside.
The Morrice standout, who won a state title as a high jumper last spring, had plenty of spring in her legs Tuesday while blasting 15 kills as the Orioles rallied for a season-opening 22-25, 25-18, 17-25, 25-16, 17-15 victory over visiting Byron.
With the match tied 15-all in the fifth and deciding set, Valentine put down the final two kills down with authority.
“I knew the team needed it and it was our first home game of the season and it’s my last year playing,” Valentine said. “I pulled through for the team. We all did great. Teamwork is key. Everything counts.”
Valentine gave credit to her setter, Abi Beem, for putting the ball where it had to be.
“We work together pretty well,” Valentine said. “Abi Beem is a good setter.”
Morrice coach Brandy Gutting said Valentine’s proficiency in the high jump makes her a player to watch out for.
“That tells me that she can get up and hit it,” Gutting said. “She’s an excellent athlete.”’
Beem totaled 23 assists. Kenzie Doerner had 16 digs and Payton Gutting added eight. Kaylee McGowan had two blocks and two kills.
Byron (2-7), played a strong match, said first-year Eagles’ coach Jacey McDowell.
“I think we played a lot better tonight than we did on Saturday when we were at the Swan Valley Tournament,” McDowell said. “I’m very proud of them. We went 2-6 on Saturday and we played a lot better today.”
Byron’s Kylee Wolanin served up six aces and also led the Eagles with 10 assists. Haylee Schott recorded nine kills with four blocks. Jaden Zakoor had six kills and Brooklyn Zakoor added four. Jaden Zakoor and Violet Schmidt each had 12 digs, while Schott, Julia Slackta and Wolanin added eight apiece.
With it being Morrice’s first match, there were plenty of mistakes, but the team fought back to win the final two sets.
“It was a typical first game,” Gutting said. “Coming off last season, we lost seven seniors. I had to move the girls around in the rotation where they’ve never played before. We’ve done a lot of work over the summer and to come out and go five (sets) with Byron and end up with the win. It’s looking like a good season to me.”
