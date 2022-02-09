MORRICE — Flint Elite downed Morrice 54-53 Tuesday as the Orioles, down by one, couldn’t convert after calling a timeout to set up a final play with 12.5 seconds left.
Morrice tried a 3-pointer from near the baseline, but it rimmed out and the Warriors quickly went downcourt the other way. Flint Elite’s David Gray was fouled with 3.5 seconds left. He missed the front end of a one-and-one and Morrice inbounded with 2.5 seconds left, but then missed a desperation three-quarters court shot that fell short as time expired.
Morrice (3-10, 1-4 Genesee Area Conference Blue Division) lost to the Warriors 68-5 Dec. 14.
“We played a lot, lot better tonight,” said Morrice senior Todd Nanasy, who scored 11 points with four assists. “The first time we played them was rough — especially the first quarter. We had 19 turnovers in the first quarter alone the first time on 21 possessions. We were basically prepared. Breaking the press was one of our main focuses in practice.”
Senior Luke Dutcher made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points for Morrice. Junior Travis Farrow scored 10 points. Aaron Davis, another Morrice senior, also scored 10 points. Drew McGowan cleared seven rebounds and Jonah Mosher grabbed six.
Flint Elite’s (6-6, 3-0) Shamar Liggins finished with 17 points. Terrence Smith added 13 points.
Morrice enjoyed an 8-4 advantage in 3-pointers, but the Warriors made 14 of 23 free throws compared to Morrice’s 5 of 8.
Though Morrice still had 28 turnovers, head coach Brad Long said his team was able to handle the full-court press much better this time around.
“We were ready for (the press) and we were prepared for it,” Long said. “It was a good game and we tried to put it all together in one night with everybody. I told the boys in the locker room after the game that this was the best game we’ve played all season. Just a couple of mistakes hurt here and there. But my boys, they never quit. Travis Farrow played really well for us.”
Morrice took an early 7-3 lead as Davis’ 3-pointer that hit the mark, but fell behind 15-14 after the first eight minutes.
Farrow, who scored all 10 of his points in the first half, had six in the second quarter while Brett McGowan added five and Nanasy hit a 3-pointer. The game was tied at 28 at halftime.
Morrice took a 47-42 lead into the fourth quarter as Nanasy scored eight points, hitting a pair of triples. Davis’ 3-pointer with 5 minutes left put Morrice up 53-48, but Elite cut the deficit to two with Smith’s 3-pointer with 3:30 left.
The Warriors tied the game on a basket with 2:17 left and took a 54-53 lead with 1:51 remaining as Buddy Brown sank one of two free throw attempts.
Morrice missed the front end of a one-and-one with 32.6 seconds left and Flint Elite also missed a free throw with 26 seconds to go.
MORRICE SCORING: Aaron Davis 3 2-2 10, Luke Dutcher 4 2-4 13, Travis Farrow 5 0-0 10, Drew McGowan 2 0-0 4, Todd Nanasy 4 0-0 11, Brett McGowan 2 1-1 5. Totals 20 5-8 53.
FLINT ELITE SCORING: Shamar Liggins 6 4-4 17, Terrence Smith 5 0-0 13, Kamron Jones 3 2-2 8. Totals 18 14-23 54.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.