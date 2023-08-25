OWOSSO — It took a day longer than most expected to, but the Owosso varsity football team concluded its season opener on Friday with a rollicking win over visiting Eaton Rapids.
The severe storm system that blanketed Mid-Michigan Thursday evening featured seven confirmed tornadoes from Kent to to Wayne counties. None touched down in Shiawassee County, but severe thunderstorms still forced the Trojans to hit pause on their contest with the Greyhounds at halftime.
Owosso had already proven to be the superior team, building a 28-12 lead before Thursday’s stoppage. On Friday, the Trojans completed the impression, skunking Eaton Rapids 20-0 to put the bow on a 48-12 win.
Hoyt Patrick of Owosso fielded the second-half kick-off and proceeded to run it back 60 yards for a touchdown and the Trojans scored just 14 seconds into the second half. Patrick, a junior running back, had opened the game Thursday with a 1-yard touchdown run. He finished with 110 yards rushing between the game’s two halves.
The Trojans clearly smelled blood and, after Eaton Rapids’ kickoff return was stopped inside the Greyhounds’ own 5, Owosso struck again. Austin Blaha, a defensive back, shot through the line and sacked the Eaton Rapids QB, Jackson White for a safety.
The onslaught continued as Owosso sophomore quarterback Liam Patrick — who passed for three TDs and ran for another in the game — found tight end Tegan Passinault open for a 25-yard scoring aerial with 8:48 left in the third quarter.
Liam Patrick scored again 2 minutes later on a 36-yard rollout run to the right. His TD would prove to be the final points of the game and forced a running clock.
Owosso’s scores from Thursday night included two Liam Patrick to Daniel Wittum TD hookups covering 17 and 29 yards, along with junior free safety Carson Moore’s fumble recovery in the endzone on a botched punt attempt by the Greyhounds.
The win snaps an eight-game losing streak for Owosso, but continues a three-year opening day win streak. The Trojans, coming off a 1-8 record in head coach Ron Tyner’s innaugural campaign, opened last year with a 42-18 victory over Wyoming-Kelloggsville.
“Our kids do things the right way and they work really hard,” Tyner said Friday. “They’ve put so much time in in the last two years — summers and off-season workouts and all that stuff. It’s just showing up. It’s showing up on the field. It wasn’t a matter of if, it was a matter of when. I’m happy with our line. I thought they played well on both sides of the ball. And like anybody else, we’ve got things that we’ve got to clean up. We have to protect Liam a little better and give him more time and give him the best chance to be successful.”
Tyner said that Friday’s victory was a satisfying one, as Owosso dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage and showcased the talents of brothers Hoyt and Liam Patrick, who accounted in some way for six of the Trojans’ seven touchdowns.
“They (the Patrick brothers) made plays for us and they are pretty talented football players,” said Tyner.
Liam Patrick said having a 16-point lead from the previous night definitely had the Trojans brimming with contest as the game resumed Friday.
“When you go into the break with the rain and stuff and next day you can come out, already up 16 or whatever, it just keeps you focused,” the quarterback said. “Yah, we already won the game and I think we just came out today and finished the job. The offensive line played really well today. They opened up lanes and kept me protected.”
Hoyt Patrick, a year older than his brother, said the Trojans remained focused Friday.
“We were all out there last night and today we just wanted to keep rocking and rolling,” the junior said. “Stuff happens that is out of your control. You just have to make the most of the opportunity. “
Owosso had several defensive standouts including Blaha, who had two interceptions in addition to his safety safety. Weston Yoho also had an interception, while Hoyt Patrick and Wittum each had five tackles. Owosso got sacks from Hoyt Patrick, Ben Neese and Max Lazar, with Paul Musson adding a fumble recovery.
