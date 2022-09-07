CHESANING — Byron held off Chesaning, 2-1, in boys soccer action Tuesday.
Trevor Ritter gave Byron a 1-0 lead with 31:11 left in the first half. Nathan Webster posted the assist.
Mason Stark made it 2-0 by converting a penalty kick with 21:42 left in the game. Chesaning closed the deficit to 2-1 with 8:18 left. Zachary Harlan scored off an assist by Nate Ferry.
Elwood Lawler of Byron made 17 saves.
The Eagles improved to 2-5-1 overall and 1-0 in the MMAC. The Indians fell to 0-2-2 and 0-1 in the MMAC.
BOYS TENNIS
Owosso 5, Brandon 3
ORTONVILLE — A doubles sweep keyed Owosso’s 5-3 tennis victory over Ortonville Brandon Tuesday.
The Trojans prevailed at No. 1 singles as Everett McVay topped Ross Thompson 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-2.
Owosso was perfect in doubles thanks to Desiree Mofield/Carter Kline, 6-1, 7-6 (3) winners over David Montreiul/Alex Mancini; Bryce Davis/Eden Ackley, 6-4, 6-2 victors over Cooper Aquilina/Bryce Bone; Nick Nidiffer/Zane Zwolensky, 6-3, 6-3 winners against Andrew Hart/Wyatt Childers; and Owen Skarich/Nate Anteau 7-6 (8), 6-1 winners over Charlie Chambers/Zayd Hoyt.
GIRLS GOLF
Perry third at GLAC jamboree
PERRY — Perry shot a 233 total to finish third out of five teams Tuesday at the Greater Lansing Activities Conference Jamboree at Glenbrier Golf Course.
Bath was first at 200 while Lakewood was second at 218. Olivet was fourth (234) and Laingsburg was fifth (312).
Perry’s Neela Willson shot 56 for 10th place individually.
Aubrie Schaibly of Bath shot a medalist round of 45.
VOLLEYBALL
Morrice improves to 2-0 in GAC
MORRICE — Morrice swept Flint Elite 25-17, 25-10, 25-8 Tuesday to improve to 2-0 in the Genesee Area Conference.
Addy Hart had eight aces and seven digs for Morrice. Kaylee McGowan had five kills and two blocks while Aubrey Rogers added four kills.
Kenzie Doerner had four aces while Payton Gutting had two kills for the winners.
