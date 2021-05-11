OWOSSO — There was no stopping Owosso’s softball team and junior right-hander Macy Irelan.
The Trojans took another step toward a Flint Metro League championship Monday by sweeping Flushing, 11-1 in six innings and 18-0 in three. Irelan pitched back-to-back three-hitters, striking out 11 in Game 1 and six more in Game 2.
She did not walk a batter.
“I know the team has been working hard for the last several years to go this far and keep playing and have a winning record,” Irelan said. “As a pitcher, I like to first get a feel for like how the batters attack my ball. And the second time through, I’m a little more particular in where I put my ball … My inside low pitch (fastball) was pretty good today.
“Every game matters, every game counts. Before every game, like the night before, I get nervous and the nerves I feel are good.”
Owosso (14-2, 13-1 Flint Metro League) remained percentage points ahead of Linden, which beat Ortonville Brandon 12-0 and 2-1 Monday to improve to 14-2 in the conference. The Trojans swept Linden 2-0 and 8-1 when the teams met April 26.
Flushing fell to 2-9 in the Flint Metro League.
Owosso coach JoEllen Smith, now in her 38th season, said she especially loved Owosso’s aggressive base running.
“We’re aggressive, we slide and I haven’t seen us get dirty like this in a long time,” Smith said.
Owosso celebrated Senior Night at Pauline “Denny” Hill Field between games, honoring its five seniors — Navaeh Ginger, Karley Kincaid, Addy Kregger, Madyson Rainey and Reyn Tuttle. Senior first baseman Tuttle said Owosso’s hitting, pitching and fielding were all working against Flushing.
“We’ve got to keep playing like this if we want to go far in the districts and also to get the league title,” Tuttle said. “Wins like those are important, especially on Senior Night. It was good to get them under our belt.”
Smith — who led Owosso to a league co-title in 2019 with Linden — said the Trojans do not want to share it this time. The team has four league doubleheaders left against Corunna, Flint Kearsley, Swartz Creek and Lake Fenton.
“Tonight’s wins were nice for our seniors,” she said. “We got one of our seniors (center fielder Navaeh Ginger) back today after being gone for two weeks because of COVID.”
Smith also said Kregger is out due to a medical issue and won’t be re-evaluated until later this month, but it was “nice to see her back in the dugout.”
Owosso had six hits in the first game and took advantage of eight walks and four Flushing errors. The Trojans broke a 1-1 tie with seven runs in the third as Irelan and Ginger each laced doubles, with Ginger’s to right-center field scoring a run. Lexi Hemker also had a two-run single in the frame.
Owosso scored two runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth.
Hemker and Irelan each had two hits. Irelan had a pair of doubles, while Hemker and Jamie Maier each drove in three runs. Ginger drove in two.
In Game 2, Owosso totaled 13 hits in just three innings. Maier batted 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Irelan drove in three runs with a double and a single. Tuttle, Sydney Somers and Kendall Anderson each lined two hits, with Anderson and Tuttle driving in two runs each.
“Definitely we’ll try to win (the league title) for our seniors’ last year,” Irelan said. “We don’t want to split it with Linden this year. We deserve it, so we’re going to push for it.”
