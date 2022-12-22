Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Cloudy with snow developing late. High 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%..

Tonight

Snow. Winds will increase late. Low 13F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.