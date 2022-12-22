CORUNNA — Corunna junior Braylon Socia didn’t fill it up from the field on Wendesday. In fact, he logged zero made baskets. But he still finished as the Cavaliers’ high scorer thanks to an icy perfomance at the charity stripe, helping his team to a 45-41 win over visiting Detroit University Prep.

Socia was at his best when it mattered most, draining 10-of-12 freebies in the fourth quarter — including two with 5.9 seconds left to stretch a two-point lead to four.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.