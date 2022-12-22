CORUNNA — Corunna junior Braylon Socia didn’t fill it up from the field on Wendesday. In fact, he logged zero made baskets. But he still finished as the Cavaliers’ high scorer thanks to an icy perfomance at the charity stripe, helping his team to a 45-41 win over visiting Detroit University Prep.
Socia was at his best when it mattered most, draining 10-of-12 freebies in the fourth quarter — including two with 5.9 seconds left to stretch a two-point lead to four.
After Socia’s last two makes. Detroit Prep rushed down the court and missed a shot as the final horn went off. Teammates were waiting with special congratulatory handshakes and hugs for Socia as Corunna improved to 4-0.
All told, Socia finished 12-of-14 from the line. He said after the game that he relishes the opportunity to close out tight games with pressure-cooker free throws.
“I’m very calm at the line and I’m very confident there,” Socia said. “Last week we played Lake Fenton and I sealed the game too (a 50-47 win). There was 10 seconds and I had two free throws and I hit them both. I’m very confident at the free throw line.”
Corunna coach Rocky Buscemi agreed.
“Late in the game, he made the ones that were really important,” Buscemi said of Socia.
Socia wasn’t Corunna’s only essential man. Senior guard Peyton TerMeer logged 11 points with five rebounds and four assists, while AJ Brieger, a sophomore center, scored nine points with six rebounds. Tarick Bower scored five points and Parker Isham added four, while Brevin Boilore had a 3-pointer.
Logan Vowell made 1-of-2 free throws for the Cavaliers with 21 seconds left to make it a 43-41 lead for the Cavaliers.
Detroit Prep had a chance to tie it with 13 seconds left when Washington was fouled. He missed his first free throw and made the second but it was waved off because of a lane violation.
Detroit University Prep, which fell to 2-2, is a solid basketball team, noted Buscemi, with a tough man-to-man defense and a feisty press. Prep’s victories have come against Detroit Jalen Rose Leadership Academy (53-41) and Detroit Southwestern (54-45) with a six-point loss to Oak Park (53-47).
“They (Prep) are pretty good and their one loss coming in was to Oak Park (3-0), which hasn’t lost yet,” Buscemi said. “It’s hard to find teams that are going to do that (press so effectively). Not a lot of teams play that style. The Flint Metro is a heck of a league. But there’s no Beecher, there’s no Hamady. At the end of the day, in our district, it could line up to where we might see Hamady at some point. In the regional, it could line up to where we could see Bridgeport. In the regional final, it could line up to where you could see Saginaw.”
Guard Brandon Way led Prep with 19 points including 5-for-5 free throw shooting while post player Booker Washington scored 17 points while shooting 7-of-12 from the line.
“I think we proved to ourselves that we’re a pretty good team,” Buscemi said. “Good teams find ways to win on nights like this. With as many turnovers as we had, we kept getting stops on the defensive end. I thought we did a really nice job on the defensive glass.”
Corunna was guilty of 23 turnovers but also forced Prep into 21.
Perhaps what made the victory even sweeter was that Corunna was not close to full strength, said the coach.
“We have the next man mentality,” Buscemi said. “But Logan Roka, our starting point guard, was out sick. Wyatt Bower, he plays starter minutes and he’s a returning all-county guy, out sick. Dylan Quirk, who was our starting center at the beginning of the year broke his hand in the Holly game. Dakari McGee, who plays some minutes for us off the bench, is out sick. I mean we came into this game against a pretty darn good team with seven guys who were sick all week. Braylon Socia, who made some big shots, was sick all week. He didn’t practice this week.”
Socia’s heroics at the line were commendable but Buscemi it could have been a number of Cavaliers who were capable of doing the same thing.
“I don’t think it was by design,” Buscemi said. “Any of these guys could have been shooting. Peyton (Termeer) can make free throws. (Parker) Isham makes free throws. AJ (Brieger) makes free throws. He was the guy who just happened to get open.”
CORUNNA SCORING: Braylon Socia 0 12-14 12, Peyton TerMeer 4 1-4 11, AJ Brieger 3 2-2 9, Tarick Bower 2 1-2 5, Parker Isham 2 0-0 4, Brevin Boilore 1 0-0 3, Logan Vowell 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 17-24 45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.