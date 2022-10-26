DURAND — The brooms came out a little bit early before Halloween.
New Lothrop swept Durand 25-10, 25-12, 27-25 Tuesday, completing its Mid-Michigan Activities Conference campaign at 6-1. The Hornets, who trailed league-leading Mt. Morris by one game when the night began (the Panthers faced LakeVille Tuesday) put a damper on Durand’s Senior Night festivities.
The Railroaders finished the MMAC season at 4-3.
New Lothrop senior Carley Martin delivered 10 kills and three aces, while senior Grace Osborn supplied seven kills. Senior setter Taylor Moore racked up 20 assists and added two aces.
“We served pretty well the first two sets but not the last one,” New Lothrop coach Jill Severn said. “We were able to get everyone in tonight and our defense played well.”
Moore said the Hornets defense was indeed a key factor in the victory.
“We were definitely talking and we were moving a lot on defense — picking up a lot more than we usually are,” Moore said. “I think our passes were really spot on tonight. And we were executing — definitely for the first two games.”
Moore said the Hornets bounced back well after last week’s five-set loss to Mt. Morris — a match that gave the Panthers no worse than a share of the MMAC crown and, likely, the whole thing.
“It was a tough loss and it really hurt us, but we definitely bounced back tonight and it was a good win,” Moore said.
Senior libero Maddie Wendling led the Hornets in digs and said the win was a big one.
“I feel like we worked together really well tonight and we read the ball well, we served well and we serve received really well,” Wendling said.
Durand honored seniors Emma Warren, Sydney Leydig, Jordyn Lawrence, Avery Gilson, Molly Winson and Tylin Patterson before the game.
Gabby Keeler was Durand’s bright spot as the junior had five blocks. Lawrence had three kills for Durand while Gilson and Winson each had nine digs. Leydig added six assists while Shianne Root, a junior, added two blocks and junior Raegan Taylor had two kills. Sydney Spaulding, a junior, added five digs
“Our blocking was good tonight and definitely our back row was trying their best,” Durand head coach Cassandra Maynard said. “New Lothrop is a very good team. We saw them a lot this summer. The first two sets they had a couple of good starts and then we warmed up a little in the third set. The girls gave them a run and played competitively.”
New Lothrop led 5-0 and 7-2 in the early going of set one and led 7-0 to start set two as Moore had the hot hand at the serving line.
Durand was able to stay in set three much longer as New Lothrop’s serving suddenly faltered and the Railroaders started taking advantage. New Lothrop had a 23-17 lead after a Martin kill in set three, but Leydig came up with a block to pull Durand within 24-20. Durand tied the set at 24 and 25, but Moore came up with a tip and the Hornets led 26-25. With sophomore Ashlyn Orr serving, New Lothrop won the next point and the match.
“They are a good team and they’ve always been,” said Gilson, a Durand captain. “We could have played better, it’s disappointing … We played them better before in tournaments previous to this.”
When asked how she felt playing on Senior Night, Gilson smiled.
“Emotional,” Gilson said. “It was bittersweet. We played better in the third set. We have the talent and we have the ability. It’s just in our brains, a mental block that we had to get over. We’ve got to know that we can beat them.”
Leydig, another Railroader captain, said set three was definitely Durand’s best of the night.
“We started off really slow but in the third set I feel we communicated a little bit better,” Leydig said. “We played more like a team and our energy was good.”
