DURAND — The brooms came out a little bit early before Halloween.

New Lothrop swept Durand 25-10, 25-12, 27-25 Tuesday, completing its Mid-Michigan Activities Conference campaign at 6-1. The Hornets, who trailed league-leading Mt. Morris by one game when the night began (the Panthers faced LakeVille Tuesday) put a damper on Durand’s Senior Night festivities.

