NEW LOTHROP — Traditionally the stick against which all other local teams are measured, the New Lothrop baseball machine enters the 2023 season with a new driver and questions up and down the lineup.
Taking over for departed head coach Ben Almasy — who stepped down after last season for health reasons — is Adam Johnson.
Johnson was an assistant coach under Almasy for five seasons. Joining him on this year’s staff will be his son, Nick Johnson — a Hornet from 2014-2018, whose name appears 12 times in the MHSAA record book — and Shawn Ardelean, with an athletic and coaching background from Owosso.
New Lothrop is coming off a 33-5 season which included a 12-2 finish in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference, good for second place behind Chesaning. But the Hornets have either graduated or lost their top four hitters from a year ago.
The biggest loss is, of course, slugger Brady Birchmeier, the two-time All-Area Player of the Year and all-state selection, who batted .554 with 73 RBI, 12 homers and an on-base percentage of .685 in 2022. He’s currently rostered by NCAA D-1 Bowling Green State (though he doesn’t appear to have played thus far).
Besides Birchmeier, New Lothrop lost Cannan Cromwell (.465 batting average, 39 RBI, 8-0 on the mound, 0.72 ERA) and Jordan Belmer (.477 batting average, 50 RBI, 60 stolen bases) to graduation, and last year’s starting catcher, Grayson Orr (.436 batting average, 37 RBIs), suffered a wrestling injury in the winter, and will not be out on the diamond this year. Alex Henige, a key pitcher as a sophomore last season is also unavailable.
Despite these losses, Adam Johnson isn’t writing the season off.
New Lothrop, with its proud baseball tradition, always seems to find a way to replace talent with talent. The Hornets didn’t miss a beat during their last coaching transition. They won a Division 4 state baseball crown in 2014 under Keith Villano and reached the Division 3 state championship game in 2016 under Almasy.
“We always graduate a lot — every year,” Johnson said. “You can go back to Keith Villano’s first year, I’m not sure when he started but you can go back to around 2012. I don’t know how many all-state guys we’ve had but there have been a lot. I talked to the kids and told them, we always graduate talent and it’s the next wave that comes through.”
Still, Johnson is tempering his expectations.
“It’s different (this year),” he said. “Typically, our goal is to always make the state quarterfinal. Our goal has definitely changed a little this year. We hope to be one of the better teams in the league and we want to win a district and however the cards fall, they fall. Since 2012, I always thought we were a top eight team in the state and this year, we’re not quite in that category.”
With a sizable roster, Johnson hopes that the Hornets may be able to crowdsource some of the missing production from the 2022 team.
“I’ve got a lot of kids — I have 19 guys on the team this year,” he said. “We’ve got good unity and they’ve played a lot of baseball. We’ll give kids opportunities to produce and hopefully we’ll fill some big shoes.”
The lone .400 hitter returning is senior Ty Kohlmann (.411, 44 hits, 23 RBIs). The 6-foot-5 record-setting basketball player has moved into the infield this year to play second base.
Kohlmann said the atmosphere at New Lothrop is similar to what he’s always known, despite the coaching change.
“Even though it’s a new coach, it’s not any different, just because he (Adam Johnson) has been around the program for so long,” Kohlmann said. “Even our practices and stuff, it’s pretty much the same as last year.”
And Kohlmann said he and the team know that Birchmeier and others will be impossible to replace.
“Obviously, there’s no replacing a Brady Birchmeier,” Kohlmann said. “That just means that we will have to focus on the little things this year. We’re not just going to be able to hit home runs whenever we feel like it — just because we’ve got Brady batting second in the line-up. So, we’re going to have to make up for that in doing the little things and not making errors, moving guys over, hitting correctly in different situations. Things like that.”
Jayden Martinez, a junior, will play some outfield and some first base. He figures to be another key bat after hitting .388 a year ago.
Caleb Sharp will look to take over for Orr at catcher. Sharp batted .329 last season with 27 hits and 14 RBI. He also went 3-0 on the mound with a 3.23 earned run average.
Sharp said the team does miss having Almasy around but having a coach the caliber of Johnson is definitely a big plus. Almasy underwent a successful liver transplant several months back and is now coaching youth baseball.
“I mean, still, it doesn’t feel too different because Adam has been with us for so long,” Sharp said. “I mean everything feels pretty much close to the same. It just sucks that Benny is not here with us but Adam has been running it really solid, just like it’s always been. And injuries? We’ve had just one big injury. We wish that Alex (Henige) and Grayson were with us. We’re missing a few components but we’ll have to put in a lot of work to make up for that.”
Johnson said that Ty Olsen will be a player to watch out for on the mound. Olsen went 2-0 last season in limited work as a sophomore but has continued to develop.
“He pitched a little for us as a freshman and pitched for us last year as a sophomore and he’s made strides over the summer and in the spring so far,” Johnson said. “We expect him to be a good, solid pitcher for us.”
Sharp agreed.
“He (Olsen) will definitely be a big part of our pitching staff,” Sharp said. “He’ll probably be our No. 1. With Alex out, he’ll be the next. We don’t as many pitchers. We don’t have the Brady Birchmeiers, like Ty was saying.”
Henige’s absence will be felt as he went 6-1 on the mound as a sophomore last season with a 2.19 earned run average. He pitched 32 innings with 35 strikeouts and 30 walks.
New Lothrop is slated to open the season Friday at home vs. Carson City-Crystal.
The 2023 Argus-Press
High School Baseball Preview
Byron
Last season: 16-8-1, 7-6 MMAC
Head coach: Greg Goffee
Key returners: Glen L’Esperance, Sr., P; Dawson Kaars, 2B; Bryce Ritter, So., P; Jayden Panula, So, C
Outlook: Byron graduated several standouts from last year’s baseball team but will be led by captains Glen L’Esperance, who will be the team’s pitching ace and No. 3 hitter, and Dawson Kaars, who will lead off for the Eagles. Sophomores Bryce Ritter and Jayden Panula will see an increased role on the squad this spring. “Bryce will step up and be our No. 2 pitcher and Jayden Panula will step into our starting catcher role and hit fourth.” Added Goffee, “We have a very young team this year after losing so many seniors from last year’s team. Our main focus this season will be on development and maturation. I think we’re going to surprise a few teams by the end of the season.”
Corunna
Last season: 15-20, 6-9 Flint Metro League Stars
Head coach: Chuck Osika
Key returners: Colby Ardelean, Sr., 3B, P; Collin Thompson, Sr., IF, P; Decklan Davis, Sr., C
Outlook: “With nine returning players from last year’s team that went 15-20, the goal is to compete for a conference title,” said Corunna coach Chuck Osika. The Cavaliers are looking for their first league crown since the 2006 season, he said. Ardelean captured Flint Metro second-team honors a year ago after batting .342 with 26 RBIs and 15 stolen bases. Thompson posted a 5-5 pitching record with a 3.54 earned run average in 53 1/3 innings. He also batted .297 with 20 stolen bases and 18 RBIs. Davis will be another key. He batted .3325 with 15 RBIs and eight doubles.
Chesaning
Last season: 28-4-1, 14-0 MMAC
Head coach: Robert Sager
Key returners: Lucas Powell, Sr., C, P, IF; Eli Escamilla, Sr., OF, 1B, P; Logan Fulk, Sr., OF, P; Lucas Rumisek, Sr., OF; Nash Wendling, Jr., 1B, P; Keighan Stoddard, Jr., OF; Brady Sager, So., IF, P; Adam Woodcock, So., IF, OF; Max Volk, So., IF, C, P
Key newcomers: Banks Deal, Sr., UT; Ethan Hinojosa, Jr., IF, OF; Blaine Butcher, Jr., IF, OF; Blake Laskowski, Jr., IF
Outlook: Chesaning graduated 2022 All-Area co-Player of the Year in standout righty pitcher Tyler Sager, but the Indians still return a good share of the team that fared 28-4-1 a year ago and won the MMAC in 14-0 fashion. “We have nine returning players from last season’s 12-man roster,” said Chesaning coach Robert Sager. “So, we have a lot of experience returning this year and this group knows what it takes to win. We will have a deep pitching rotation. We will be a much better fielding team and our hitting will be improved from last season’s team that batted .367. Our goals this season are to repeat as MMAC conference champions and to win a district championship.” Wendling leads the way after batting .538 last season with 39 RBIs and a 5-0 pitching record with a 1.84 earned run average. He was an honorable mention all-stater.
Durand
Last season: 14-13
Head coach: Andrew Bretzke
Key returners: Austin Kelley, Sr., P, C; Brayden Kelley
Outlook: The Railroaders feature a new head coach in Andrew Bretzke, who succeeds Mike Schubart. Austin Kelley was an All-Area selection a year ago while batting .390 with 12 steals
Laingsburg
Last season: 10-5 CMAC, district champions
Head coach: Todd Randall
Key returners: Ty Randall, Jr., P/IF; Hayden Johnston, Sr., OF; Nick Regan, Sr., P/IF; Dominic Garcia, So., OF/P; Emillio Garcia, So, P/IF; Cam Ballard, Jr., IF
Key newcomers: Jackson Audretsch, Jr., C; Kyle Thelen, Sr., IF; Brock Johnston, Jr., P/IF
Outlook: Coach Randall said the Wolfpack hope to continue the momentum built from last season, when Laingsburg captured a district title. “We are looking to continue on last year’s success,” Randall said. “We want to compete for a league title and look to make a strong postseason run. We will lean on our leadership for our team’s success.” Ty Randall, a junior who doubles as a shortstop/righthanded pitching ace, figures to be a key piece this season. Ty Randall was a second team all-stater a year ago, batting .432 a year ago with 41 hits. The first-team CMAC all-star also posted a 7-3 record with an earned run average of 0.73 with 97 strikeouts and 25 walks in 57 2/3 innings. Senior Nick Regan was a second-team CMAC all-star and will play the infield and pitch. Dominic Garcia, a sophomore outfielder/pitcher will also be one to watch along with senior outfielder Hayden Johnston.
Morrice
Last season: Seventh GAC Blue
Head coach: Hunter Dennis
Outlook: Morrice went winless in the GAC Blue Division a year ago and will be looking to improve both offensively and defensively this season.
New Lothrop
Last season: 33-5, 12-2 MMAC, second place
Head coach: Adam Johnson
Key returners: Ty Kohlmann, Sr., 2B; Ty Olsen, Jr., P, 3B, 1B; Cole Bradshaw, Jr., CF, P; Jayden Martinez, Jr., OF, 1B, P; Caleb Sharp, Sr., C
Key newcomers: Hayden Wendling, Fr., SS, 3B; Bryce Kuchar, Jr., 3B, P
Outlook: Former Hornet assistant Adam Johnson will succeed Ben Almasy as New Lothrop’s head coach in 2023. The Hornets are coming off a 33-win season but must replace the potent bat of All-State slugger Brady Birchmeier (.554 batting average, 73 RBIs, 12 home runs, 26 doubles, .685 OBP), who shared Argus-Press Player of the Year honors with Chesaning’s Tyler Sager a year ago. Birchmeier graduated has moved on to play at Bowling Green State University. The Hornets must also replace fellow All-Area first-teamer Cannan Cromwell (8-0 pitching record, 0.72 earned run average), second-team All-Stater Jordan Belmer (.477 batting average, 60 stolen bases) along with catcher Grayson Orr. But the cupboard isn’t bare as first-team All-Area selection Ty Kohlmann returns after batting .411 with 44 hits. Kohlmann, who played outfield a year ago, will be playing second base this season.
Owosso
Last season: 17-9, third in Flint Metro League Stars Division, district runners-up
Head coach: Kevin Moore
Key returners: Jay Tuttle, Sr., P, C, UT; Zach Evon, Sr., CF, P; Corbin Thompson, Sr., SS/P; Hugh Doyle, Sr., 3B, P; Adam Marcotte, Sr., P.; Alex Binger, Sr., OF
Outlook: Owosso will look to improve on last season’s 17-win season with an experienced lineup that includes several standout hitters and pitchers. Evon batted .462 a season ago while Thompson batted .421, Doyle batted .345 and Tuttle posted a .325 batting clip. Tuttle, a first team All-Area and all-Flint Metro Leaguer, was a standout on the mound as well, posting a 0.82 ERA while striking out 67. Marcotte logged a 2.42 ERA, while Evon came in at a 2.80 ERA. “We look to build upon a strong season from last year with numerous returners with varsity experience,” Moore said.
Ovid-Elsie
Last season: 10-17 overall
Head coach: Brian Young
Key returners: Braxton Stenger, Sr., CF; Jake Bowen, So., C; Corbyn Janes, So., P, 3B, SS; Perrien Rasch, Sr., P, LF
Outlook: Coach Brian Young takes over the coaching reigns from Luke Martin in 2023. The Marauders will be led by sophomore catcher Jake Bowen, who batted .536 a season ago with 10 doubles, and senior centerfielder Braxton Stenger. Stenger is just 20 steals away from breaking the school’s career baseball steals record. Corbyn Janes returns and went 5-3 on the mound with a 2.23 earned run average. He also played third base and batted .315.
Perry
Last season: 10-20 (5-13 GLAC)
Head coach: Lonney Norton
Key returners: Jylon Peek, Sr., P, CF; Tristan Krupp, Jr., 2B, SS; Joey McGraw-Allen, Jr., P, SS.
Outlook: The Ramblers will be led by Peek, a second-team all-GLAC selection who batted .302 last season with 29 hits and nine doubles. He also struck out 82 batters. Krupp made honorable mention all-league a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.