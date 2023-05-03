CORUNNA — Both Corunna and Clio brought in 4-0 Flint Metro League boys track and field marks entering Tuesday’s dual-meet showdown at chilly Nick Annese Athletic Field.

But the Cavaliers quickly separated themselves from the Mustangs and won going away, 96-40, to pocket the inside track toward a league championship in 2023.

