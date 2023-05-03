CORUNNA — Both Corunna and Clio brought in 4-0 Flint Metro League boys track and field marks entering Tuesday’s dual-meet showdown at chilly Nick Annese Athletic Field.
But the Cavaliers quickly separated themselves from the Mustangs and won going away, 96-40, to pocket the inside track toward a league championship in 2023.
The league champion will ultimately be decided at the Flint Metro Championships slated May 12 at Holly.
Corunna placed first in 12 of the 17 events.
Junior twin brothers Wyatt and Tarick Bower were headliners again Tuesday.
Wyatt Bower won the 100-meter dash (11.19) with Tarick taking second (11.22).
Brothers Bower joined forces with Isaac Jacobs and Nick Strauch to win the 4x100 relay (44.43) and the 4x200 relay in 1:34.20.
In the long jump, Tarick and Wyatt each flew 21-1.5 to share first place honors. It was a personal-best distance for Tarick.
Xavier Anderson of Corunna swept the shot put and discus events with respective throws of 39-1 and 116-3.
Other individual winners for the Cavaliers were Nick Strauch (200 dash, 24.02), Logan Roka (800 run, 2:04.34), Kenny Evans (3200 run, 10:27.85), Christian Rose (110 hurdles, 18.17) and Andrew Tucker (pole vault, 10-6).
Corunna won the 4x800 relay with Jaxson Strauch, Aidan Roka, Evans and Logan Roka (8:34.66).
The Corunna girls also prevailed Tuesday, capturing a 69-59 victory over Clio. The Cavaliers of coach Kyle Robinson improved to 3-2 in league duals while Clio fell t0 2-3.
Neele’ge’ Sims was a four-time winner for the Cavs, fronting the long jump (16-2) and the 100 dash (13.67), and anchoring the 4x100 relay with Kira Patrick, Abygail Boles and Mackenzie LeCureux (54.08) and the 4x200 relay with Patrick, Laurie Platner and Iley Doyle (1:57.39).
Other first-place performers for Corunna were Boles (200 dash, 30.06), Hayven Thiel (800 run, 2:42.55), Isla Sule (3200 run, 15:13.22), Taylor Throne (shot put, 28-4.5), and the 4x800 relay of Sule, Madison Brown, Lizzie Dettman and Thiel (11:42.53).
BYRON — Zadie Schmidt scored five goals and Byron defeated LakeVille 6-4 Tuesday.
Julia Slackta added one goal for the Eagles. Slackta and Baylie Villani each had two assists.
Julianna Goodrich was credited with 10 saves for Byron, which improved to 7-3 overall and 6-2 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
LakeVille slumped to 3-9 and 2-5 marks.
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg rose to 7-2-2 overall and 4-1-1 in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference with Tuesday’s 4-1 home victory over Lakewood.
Lakewood took a 1-0 lead in the first half but Desire Knoblauch scored for the Wolfpack on a breakaway and it was 1-1 at intermission.
Ivy Collier scored on a penalty kick to give Laingsburg the lead. Callie Clark scored her second header of the season from a free kick by Brooklyn Miller.
Laingsburg closed the books on the win when Knoblauch fed Libby Zukatis with a crossing pass.
Laingsburg was coming off a tough 1-0 setback to St. Johns on Monday.
