LANSING — Chesaning’s boys tennis team tied Lansing Christian 4-4 and lost to Lansing Catholic 7-1 Saturday during a trip to the capital city.
Leslie Agnew came away with the lone win against Catholic. Agnew notched a three-set victory at No. 1 singles.
Against Lansing Christian, Chesaning got wins at No. 4 singles, from Andrew Woodcock, along with three wins in doubles. Alex Marzluft/Brady Cook, Andrew Sadilek/Lucas Meder and Justin Rodriguez/Luke Walser all won their matches for the Indians.
