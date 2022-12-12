New Lothrop senior offensive tackle Jaden Curry has been selected an Associated Press first team football All-Stater in Division 7-8 while Perry senior Rease Teel has been named an AP first team kicker in Division 7-8.
Curry manned the left tackle position on the Hornets’ offensive line. Protecting Hornet QB from the blind side, Curry did not permit a single sack this past season and helped the Hornets rush for 2,960 yards and 7.5 yards per attempt.
Teel succeeded on 19 of 20 extra point kicks and made four of five field goal attempts from 39, 34, 34 and 21 yards. His 34-yard field goal helped Perry defeat Leslie 37-34 in the closing seconds at home.
New Lothrop’s Jack Kulhanek was named to the Associated Press all-state second team at quarterback in Division 7-8 while New Lothrop lineman Grayson Orr was also named to the AP second team unit.
Kulhanek passed for 1,700 yards and 26 touchdowns and rushed for 1,386 yards and 17 scores.
Orr , at defensive end, registered 76 tackles with 12.5 tackles for losses and six sacks. He also helped anchor the team’s offensive line.
In Division 5-6, Durand’s defensive end Evan Samson was named to the AP second team defensive line.
Samson had 67 tackles including 10 sacks and 16 tackles for losses.
In 8-Player football, Morrice’s Drew McGowan was named to the honorable mention all-state team at linebacker by the Associated Press.
McGowan had 100 tackles at the outside linebacker spot. He had 13.5 tackles for losses, two sacks and three fumble recoveries, with one going for a TD.
