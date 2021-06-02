LANSING — Laingsburg’s Emma Kribs and Shaily Baynes and Morrice’s Emma Valentine all placed first at Tuesday’s Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet at Lansing Waverly High School.
Kribs won the 100-meter dash in 12.71 seconds. Valentine won the high jump at 5 feet, 3 inches and Baynes won the pole vault at 11-0.
Hailey Lewis of Perry finished second in the long jump (16-10 3/4). Laingsburg’s 400 relay team of Kribs, Grace Borgman, Ashley Bila and Hailey Bila were second (51.22 seconds).
Finishing third were Owosso’s Libby Summerland (400 dash, 1:02.03), Corunna’s Lilly Evans (1600 run, 5:07.73) and Ellie Toney of Corunna (shot put, 35-2).
Grace O’Neill of Perry finished sixth in the 3200 run (12:21.12), Toney placed sixth in the discus (97-8) and Claire Agnew of Owosso was sixth in the pole vault (school-record 9-6).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Woodruff, Orweller second at Honor Roll
LANSING — Lucas Woodruff of Laingsburg and Jacob Orweller of Perry both placed second at Tuesday’s Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet.
Woodruff ran second in the 800-meter run (1:59.25) while Orweller placed second in the 110-meter high hurdles (15.57).
Finishing third was Zach Hawes of Laingsburg (400 dash, 51.75).
Todd Nanasy of Morrice finished fourth (discus, 142-2 1/2) and fifth (shot put, 45-8). The Orioles’ 3,200 relay team of Chandler Iler, Owen Doerner, Aiden Campbell and Caleb Rivers broke their own school record with a time of 8:25.37. They finished fifth.
Caleb Clark of Laingsburg tied for fifth in the high jump (5-9).
Orweller was sixth in the pole vault (12-6) and sixth in the 300 hurdles (42.16).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.