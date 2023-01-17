FENTON — Corunna’s boys basketball team knocked off Flint Metro Stripes frontrunner Fenton, 58-55, Tuesday on the road.
The Cavaliers, who play in the Flint Metro League Stars Division, improved to 8-2 overall while the Tigers slipped to 6-5 in all games.
Fenton stands 5-0 in the Stripes while Corunna sits 3-1 in the Stars.
Brevin Boilore scored 15 points for the Cavaliers while fellow junior Braylon Socia scored 13. AJ Brieger added 11 points, five rebounds and two assists for Corunna.
Fenton got 14 points from Sam Dillard, 11 from Ja’Hion Bond and 10 from Gage Graham.
Nouvel 68, Chesaning 57
SAGINAW — Chesaning lost its second game in as many nights Tuesday, falling 68-57 to Saginaw Nouvel Catholic in non-conference play.
Mason Struck scored 19 points with six rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Indians (10-3). Eli Escamilla had 10 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Jaylen Anderson added 10 points while Reese Greenfelder and Evan List scored eight and six points, respectively.
Nouvel improved to 8-3 overall.
Linden 55, Owosso 46
OWOSSO — Linden turned back Owosso 55-46 Tuesday.
Andrew Lewis scored 11 points with six rebounds for the Trojans (0-12). Weston Yoho added 10 points as Owosso handed out a total of 14 assists on 15 field goals. Caleb Fields added six points and Nathan Parsons scored five.
Linden improved to 4-5.
Livingston Christian 68,
Byron 64 (OT)
BYRON — Brighton Livingston Christian edged Byron in overtime, 68-64, Tuesday, despite Trevor Ritter’s 19 points, 13 rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Byron (1-8) got 15 points and 17 rebounds from Reece Arndt.
Glen L’Esperance had nine points and seven rebounds while Nathan Erdman had nine points, 10 rebounds, five steals, four assists and three blocks.
Livingston Christian improved to 2-6.
Perry 44, Maple Valley 34
VERMONTVILLE — Ty Webb scored 22 points with 10 rebounds and two blocks and Perry defeated Vermontville Maple Valley, 44-34, Tuesday.
Tristan Krupp scored nine points and Jylon Peek had six points and six rebounds. The Ramblers rose to 5-6 overall and 2-2 in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference.
Maple Valley fell to 4-6 overall and 0-4 in the GLAC.
Flint Hamady 83, Morrice 19
MORRICE — Travis Farrow scored a team-high seven points but Morrice lost to Flint Hamady 83-19 Tuesday.
Caden Binkley and Drew McGowan each scored four points for the Orioles, 1-8.
JaKobie Boose scored 20 points for the Hawks (8-1).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Morrice 51, Hamady 29
MORRICE — Aubrey Rogers scored 20 points with 10 rebounds and three assists to key Morrice to a 51-29 non-conference victory over Flint Hamady Tuesday.
Rogers shot 10 of 12 from the free throw line.
The Orioles (8-2) got 12 points from Alexa Rose and 10 points from Makenzie Doerner. Kaylee McGowan scored seven points.
Flint Hamady fell to 5-4.
DURAND 34, BIRCH RUN 33
BIRCH RUN — Marissa Harper’s free throw make with 2.8 seconds left broke a 33-all tie and gave Durand a one-point victory Tuesday.
Izzy Konesny of the Railroaders made two free throws to tie the game with a minute left.
Senior Sydney Leydig led Durand with nine points while Konesny scored eight and Jordyn Lawrence added six points.
“Lawrence battled foul trouble all night long and fouled out with 5 minutes left and Durand trailing by three,” said Durand coach Dave Inman. “The deficit grew to 5 before we turned up the defense and fought back.”
Durand rose to 7-5 overall while Birch Run fell to 2-8.
BYRON 46, LIVINGSTON CHRISTIAN 33
BYRON — Reese Forgie scored 18 points with eight rebounds to lift Byron past Brighton Livingston Christian, 46-33, Tuesday.
Jaclyn Aldrich scored 10 points with 12 rebounds and three steals for the Eagles (3-9). Jordan Huhn had eight points with five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Kiera Conlen added nine rebounds, four points and two steals and Ashley Nixon had four points and seven rebounds.
“We played much more together and had lots of chemistry,” said Byron coach Trish Miller. “Livingston Christian has two very good scorers.”
FENTON 42, CORUNNA 40
CORUNNA — Fenton held off Corunna 42-40 Tuesday despite Sydnie Gillett’s 17 points and 7-for-8 free throw shooting.
Jenna Bauman added 13 points for the Cavaliers (5-6) while Kira Patrick scored nine points.
Fenton improved to 7-5.
STOCKBRIDGE 48, LAINGSBURG 29
STOCKBRIDGE — Ellie Baynes scored eight points and Bella Strieff added six points and six rebounds but Laingsburg fell to Stockbridge, 48-29, Tuesday.
The loss lowered the Wolfpack to 6-6 overall.
Stockbridge (8-3) led 16-6 after one quarter and 28-9 by halftime.
LINDEN 50, OWOSSO 33
OWOSSO — Linden turned back Owosso, 50-33, Tuesday. The loss lowered the Trojans to 7-5 overall. Linden improved to 6-3.
HEMLOCK 66, CHESANING 18
CHESANING — Hemlock defeated Chesaning, 66-18, Tuesday.
The loss, Chesaning’s fifth in a row, gave the Indians a 4-7 overall mark.
Hemlock improved to 9-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.