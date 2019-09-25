CHESANING — The New Lothrop boys and the Byron girls each placed first Tuesday at the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference cross country jamboree at Showboat Park.
New Lothrop scored 38 points as Carson Hersch won the boys race in 16 minutes, 8.11 seconds. Montrose was second with 46 points and Chesaning was third with 62. Byron finished fourth (82), Ovid-Elsie ran fifth (141) and Mt. Morris was sixth (149).
The Hornets placed five runners total in the top 15, which included Drew Kohlmann (fourth, 17:25.14); Thomas Heslip (ninth, 18:02.14); Cole Yaros (10th, 18:03.55); and Jason Weber (15th, 18:57.64).
Chesaning featured Jaden James in sixth (17:51.69), Levi Maier in seventh (17:52.01), Addison James in 11th (18:30.82). Byron’s Hubert Ash finished 12th (18:34.29) and Elisha Huggins placed 13th (18:35.46).
Durand’s Kade Frizzelle was 14th in 18:52.89. Ovid-Elsie’s top runner was Ben Maynard, 26th in 19:56.53.
The Byron girls finished with 30 points, ahead of New Lothrop and Montrose, which each scored 71. Chesaning and Ovid-Elsie both had 92 points.
New Lothrop’s Clara Krupp won the race in 19:32.24. Byron’s Olivia Krejci was second in 19:59.23, and teammate Allison Ash was third in 20:07.71. Emme Koutz of Ovid-Elsie finished fourth (20:21.24).
Also in the top ten were Eagles runners Hunter Luke (sixth, 22:18.92) and Raven Paris (eighth, 22:45.43), and Chesaning’s Emma Soelberg (10th, 22:54.90). Byron’s Kaitlyn Hankins (12th, 23:06.50) and Emily Williams (13th, 23:08.97) also placed inside the top 15.
Durand was paced by Meghan McPherson, who took 11th in 22:59.08. O-E’s Alexis Spitzley was 14th (23:10.28) and Chesaning’s Olivia Grover was 15th (23:14.57).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
MMAC Jamboree No. 2
at Showboat Park, Chesaning
Team standings: 1. New Lothrop, 38; 2. Montrose, 46; 3. Chesaning, 62; 4. Byron, 82; 5. Ovid-Elsie, 141; 6. Mt. Morris, 149.
Race Results
1. Carson Hersch (NL) 16:08.11
4. Drew Kohlmann (NL) 17:31.52
6. Jaden James (CH) 17:51.69
7. Levi Maier (CH) 17:52.01
9. Thomas Heslip (NL) 18:02.14
10. Cole Yaros (NL) 18:03.55
11. Addison James (CH) 18:30.82
12. Hubert Ash (BY) 18:34.29
13. Elisha Huggins (BY) 18:35.46
14. Kade Frizzelle (DU) 18:52.89
15. Jason Weber (NL) 19:57.64
16. Ryan Heslip (NL) 19:01.99
17. Valentino Paris (BY) 19:22.90
19. Kaden Liebrock (CH) 19:30.27
20. Nick Hormann (BY) 19:33.34
21. Luke Walser (CH) 19:33.59
22. Logan Wolford (NL) 19:38.72
23. Andrew Daniels (BY) 19:38.95
24. Henry Hill (CH) 19:40.01
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
MMAC Jamboree No. 2
at Showboat Park, Chesaning
Team standings: 1. Byron, 30; 2. New Lothrop, 71; 3. Montrose, 71; 4. Chesaning, 92; 5. Ovid-Elsie, 92.
Race Results
1. Clara Krupp (NL) 19:32.24
2. Olivia Krejci (BY) 19:59.23
3. Allissa Ash (BY) 20:07.71
4. Emme Koutz (OE) 20:21.24
6. Hunter Luke (BY) 22:18.92
8. Raven Paris (BY) 22:45.43
10. Emma Soelberg (CH) 22:54.90
11. Meghan McPherson (DU) 22:59.08
12. Kaitlyn Hankins (BY) 23:06.50
13. Emily Williams (BY) 23:08.97
14. Alexis Spitzley (OE) 23:10.28
15. Olivia Grover (CH) 23:14.57
16. Lindsey Wendling (NL) 23:27.74
17. Julia Martin (NL) 23:34.09
18. Jenna Belmas (BY) 23:44.24
19. Eliana Germaine (CH) 23:48.07
20. Aliana Beckman (NL) 23:52.97
21. Lauren Lane (NL) 23:53.59
22. Samantha Grubaugh (OE) 23:54.57
23. Emily Smith (CH) 23:56.23
25. Sidney Green (NL) 24:26.31
